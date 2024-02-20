What Is a Network Security Engineer’s Salary?

Learn more about becoming a network security engineer by researching the average salary and the factors that influence it, like your education level, location, and industry.
A network security engineer designs and implements a company’s security systems. This cybersecurity career is in high demand and has a workforce gap of 3.4 million positions that need to be filled [1]. With the right experience, skills, and education, you can find ample opportunities available in this field, many of which come with high salaries.
In this article, learn more about what a network security engineer does and what factors contribute to higher salaries for network security engineers.
Network security engineers are in charge of an organization’s security systems. They design and implement systems and protect organizations from cyberattacks, malware, and viruses. Oftentimes, they’ll also help enhance protection from physical security attacks and any natural disasters. Tasks include:
Maintaining computer systems
Writing security reports
Encrypting data
Implementing firewalls
According to various job websites, the salary for a network security engineer in the US ranges from $88,322 to $129,888. Here is a breakdown of the salaries, according to data sourced in December 2023 [2, 3, 4, 5]:
|Glassdoor
|Zippia
|Payscale
|Zip Recruiter
|$108,126
|$88,322
|$95,382
|$129,888
A network security engineer's salary varies according to a number of factors. The salary you can expect increases with your education level and your amount of experience. Other factors include your geographical location, industry, and even the company that employs you. Let’s take a more detailed look.
Employers seeking network security engineers require at least a bachelor’s degree with a relevant major, such as electrical engineering, information systems, or computer science. However, it is possible for you to enter the field with less.
According to Zippia, 65.8 percent of network security engineers have a bachelor’s degree, 15.1 percent hold an associate, and 14.7 percent achieve their master’s degree [6]. Here is a breakdown of how education can affect salaries [7]:
Associate degree: $86,809
Bachelor’s degree: $95,474
Master’s degree: $98,787
Earning network security engineer certifications can help increase your chances of gaining senior-level positions and a higher salary. Certifications show employers that you’re trained and dedicated to learning more about the field. Some examples of certifications to consider include:
CCNP Service Provider Operations (CCNP)
Certified Information Systems Security Professional—Architecture (CISSP)
Security 5 Certification
Earning your CCNP can have a significant impact on salary as it helps to secure senior positions and increase your average salary from $88,322 to $106,892, according to Zippia [8].
Experience is important to secure a high-paying salary. As you gain experience and skills, you may have the opportunity to advance into more senior-level positions.
With a degree, gaining a role as a network security engineer might be possible after graduating. However, some people may start as a network engineer or network administrator before moving up to a network security engineer position. According to Payscale, as you gain more years of experience as a network security engineer, your salary may increase as listed below [4]:
|Experience level
|Average salary
|Less than 1-year experience
|$76,000
|1–4 years experience
|$86,000
|5–9 years experience
|$99,000
|10–19 years experience
|$113,000
|20+ years experience
|$123,000
Geographical location is a factor that can influence your salary. Different areas, states, and cities have varying salaries; some are significantly higher than others. It’s helpful to check these details before settling on a work location if you are considering relocating.
If you live in a location with a high cost of living, you’ll require a higher salary than you would in a location with a lower cost of living to afford the same lifestyle.
According to Zippia, you can find the top five cities paying the highest average annual salary below [3]:
San Francisco, CA: $117,685
Seattle, WA: $95,111
Columbia, MD: $91,726
Washington DC: $91,112
New York, NY: $90,533
According to Zippia, you can find the top five states paying the highest average annual salary below [3]:
California: $109,438
West Virginia: $96,569
Washington: $94,431
Maryland: $91,665
New Jersey: $90,432
Network security engineers can work anywhere with a computer network. Some common industries include information technology, finance, insurance, management, business, and more.
Some high-paying industries for network security engineers, according to Zippia, are [3]:
Retail: $95,160
Professional: $87,774
Finance: $87,256
Technology: $87,130
You can find several roles similar to a network security engineer, giving you more choices when job hunting. Some titles pay more than others and you can use your network security engineer skills to be promoted to more senior roles.
Some examples of similar jobs to a network security engineer and their average US annual salaries include:
Software engineer: $109,907
Systems engineer: $90,449
Software developer: $94,981
Senior software engineer: $129,913
Senior network systems engineer: $126,939
Security engineer: $103,424
Security architect: $151,389
Network architect: $124,958
Network engineer: $81,884
*All annual average salary information taken from Glassdoor, September 2023.
Are you ready to start your network security engineering career? Consider the Network Security course offered by ISC2 on Coursera as part of the Certified in Cybersecurity Specialization. It’s a beginner-level course that covers network concepts, network security infrastructure, and more.
Another option is the IBM Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate to help launch a career in cybersecurity. This program is designed to help qualify you for job titles like junior cybersecurity analyst and cybersecurity analyst. Upon completion, gain exclusive access to career resources like resume review, interview prep, and career support.
Editorial Team
