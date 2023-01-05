Video Game Designer Salary + 2023 Career Guide

Discover how much video game designers make, gain insight into your 2023 career prospects, and confidently pursue salary goals.
If you’re in the video game industry or looking to become a video game designer, you may be wondering how much you can earn. In this article, we’ll explore your earning potential and the factors that can affect your salary.
To provide some context, let’s first look at some industry trends. According to Grand View Research's Market Analysis Report, the global video game industry is predicted to grow 12.9 percent by 2030. In 2022, the market value was over $220 billion and should exceed $583 billion in revenue by 2030 [1].
Perforce’s survey of more than 300 game design and development professionals predicts that streaming will be the biggest gaming platform by 2025 and that virtual reality, augmented reality, and the metaverse will have a growing impact on this industry [2].
These projections could signal higher salaries for video game designers in the years to come.
A video game designer creates games for computers and game consoles by designing storylines, characters, game objectives, methods of winning and losing, and user interfaces. While a video game developer focuses on the coding, software programming, and engineering aspects of bringing a game to life, a video game designer is responsible for creating the game at the conceptual, experiential, and aesthetic levels.
Glassdoor’s December 2022 salary data shows that video game designers make, on average, $85,768 in the US. This figure combines estimated base salary and additional pay such as cash bonuses, commission, tips, and profit sharing [3].
In the table below, we list Glassdoor salary average for game designers at different levels of experience so that you can see how your earning potential might increase as you develop your career.
|Years of experience
|Average US salary
|0-1 years
|$70,236
|1-3 years
|$72,536
|4-6 years
|$81,095
|7-9 years
|$90,228
|10-14 years
|$117,671
|15+ years
|$139,550
In addition to your level of experience, there are several other factors that can affect your earning potential as a video game designer.
According to Zippia’s research, 74 percent of video game designers hold a bachelor’s degree. On average, they earn $96,586. Earning a master’s degree can bring your earning potential to $116,367, and a doctorate up to $118,984. For the video game designers with an associate’s degree (12 percent), the average salary is $76,761, while game designers with a high school diploma (5 percent) earn $72,315 on average [4].
The range of skills you possess and whether you have any specialized skills may have an impact on what job you land and, therefore, what salary you earn. According to Zippia, the top five skills for video game designers are:
Motion graphics
Video content
Adobe Photoshop
Video production
Animation
Motion graphics and video content skills appeared on more than 60 percent of video game designer resumes, signaling that these skills are likely essential for those in the video game design industry. Unity 3D, on the other hand, was listed on 2.3 percent of resumes [6]. If you’re interested in designing VR games for the metaverse, for instance, learning a skill such Unity 3D or similar could help you specialize in a skill that fewer designers possess and unlock related career and salary opportunities.
The five companies offering the highest salaries on Glassdoor for video game designers in the US as of December 2022 are:
TinyCo: $169,323
Microsoft: $166,602
Amazon: $161,032
MZ: $152,723
Zynga: $150,551
The industry with the highest-paying video game designer jobs is information technology, according to data on Glassdoor, with an average of $141,401—14 percent higher than other industries. Salary averages in other industries include:
Media and communication: $121,085
Arts, entertainment, and recreation: $103,170
Retail and wholesale: $101,465
Government and public administration: $89,496
Where you live and work may be a factor. Here are three US city-specific examples of video game designer salary averages from Glassdoor:
San Francisco, CA: $95,831
New York, NY: $92,321
Houston, TX: $88,266
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) does not offer any job outlook data on the role of video game designer specifically. That said, the category of special effects artists and animators may be closely related enough to get a rough estimate of the kind of job growth video game designers can expect.
Between now and 2031, BLS predicts that jobs for special effects artists and animators will grow by 5 percent, as fast as average for all industries [5]. Considering the predictions of gaming industry revenue growth and technological evolution that we reported at the beginning of this article, it appears likely the industry will continue on a growth trajectory.
Now that you know video game designer salary averages, factors that affect salary, and the job outlook for people in video game design, you may be wondering what job opportunities are available to you. As of December 2022, there are 17 job listings on Glassdoor, 7,973 job listings on LinkedIn, and 23 job listings on Indeed.
Companies currently hiring video game designers and whose employees rate them at least 4.5 out of 5 on Glassdoor* include:
Google: 4.5/5 (38.2K reviews)
MobilityWare: 4.7/5 (106 reviews)
Mojang: 4.7/5 (24 reviews)
Rec Room: 4.9/5 (27 reviews)
Filament Games: 4.9/5 (38 reviews)
*Employees can rate the companies they work for based on culture and values, diversity and inclusion, work/life balance, compensation and benefits, career opportunities, and senior management.
As you continue your job search and develop your career, use these best practices to increase your potential for higher earnings.
Stay up-to-date on the skills, experience, education, and other qualifications employers are looking for in a video game designer. Start by creating accounts on job sites like Glassdoor, ZipRecruiter, LinkedIn, Paypal, and Indeed. Then:
Navigate the different data points on each site, such as average salaries, career trajectories, career advice, company reviews, and more.
Study job descriptions and sign up to receive notifications when positions open up at different companies.
Continuing your education can help expedite career advancement. Use insights from your research to prioritize the skills you learn and opportunities to apply them. For example, you may find that the positions you are most interested in require a degree or professional certificate in game design. You may be able to satisfy employers’ requirements by taking courses on specific topics in game design. If you are able, consider taking on freelance projects to diversify your experience and build a portfolio.
Having a strong network of contacts in the gaming industry can position you to learn about job openings and other career-building opportunities. To build your network, you can:
Attend professional conferences and networking events.
Join online communities like EGR and GamesIndustry.biz.
Follow other video game designers on social media and engage with their content.
When you monitor trends in this industry, such as the prevalence of new technologies and year-over-year revenue growth, you may be able to make some general deductions about the salary you can earn. To monitor these trends, you can:
Check the BLS’s Occupational Outlook Handbook each year for the latest career data.
Read industry surveys and reports, such as the ones from Grand View Research and Perforce that we referenced in this article.
Taking online courses can be a great way to boost your video game designer job performance, enable more career opportunities, and increase your earning potential. Explore the options below, offered by CalArts and industry leaders Google and Meta:
