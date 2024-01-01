Click Start: Break into Tech with Free Digital Courses (V2)
Power your digital career with Click Start—a free set of online courses brought to you by the University of Leeds and Coursera.
If you’re between the ages of 16 and 30 and live in the UK, this is how you can build in-demand digital skills like coding and CV writing to start or grow your tech career. You can prepare for new job opportunities and qualify for higher pay. Secure your free scholarship today and break into tech with Click Start.
Welcome to Click Start, where your path to a tech career continues! From here, you can get ready for the fast-moving tech industry as the demand for digital skills rapidly grows.
Your goal with Click Start will be to give yourself the knowledge and confidence to pursue new job opportunities, higher pay, or simply what you want to do in tech.
Who's Click Start for?
Thanks to Click Start, those who are underrepresented in tech and are facing financial challenges can get free access to courses on topics ranging from programming to web development. You don’t need to already have professional experience or a higher education for Click Start.
How does it work?
Via Click Start, you’ll have free access to over 30 courses. In these courses, you’ll work on digital skills along with professional and personal development. Courses are six to eight hours each, and you have the flexibility to complete them at your own pace.