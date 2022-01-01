Free
Drawing is a form of art that uses marking instruments—like pencils, pens, pastels, crayons, and charcoal—to create lines and marks on two-dimensional surfaces, like paper, canvas, and wood. Most people who draw and aren't handicapped use their hands to do so. Drawing can be useful in entertainment, communication, scientific observation, advertising, construction, and many other areas of life. It's one of the oldest forms of expression, and samples have been found that date back to prehistoric times. In 2018, scientists found a drawing on a rock in a cave in South Africa that they believe dates back over 73,000 years, making it the oldest known drawing in the world.
You can turn drawing into a career by becoming an artist, but there are dozens of other options too, such as fashion designer, textile designer, and tattoo artist. These creative individuals often draw their ideas before they implement them. Animators for cartoons and video games as well as illustrators for books spend their careers drawing pictures for their audiences' entertainment. It's also an important skill for people who want to become architects, engineers, interior designers, or landscape architects. Keep in mind that in modern times, many of these career roles may also use computer software to complete some of their drawing and sketching tasks.
Anyone can draw, though some people are more naturally talented at it than others. And some people practice until they find their skills acceptable. Either way, what matters is if you enjoy it. Drawing isn't just a skill you can use to start a career, it can be a fun hobby, a way to relieve stress, or something you do to express your creativity. If you have ever considered learning to draw, you're the perfect candidate to explore the skill.