An MBA is a master of business administration. It's a graduate degree in business that's general in nature, so it can be applied across a range of industries, such as products and services, finance and accounting, technology, and leadership roles in other industries. An MBA helps you learn managerial, technical, and leadership skills. Completing an MBA can take one to two years if you attend classes full time, but you have the option of spreading your studies out over several years if needed to accommodate balance in your work-home-school life.
Earning an MBA might be right for you if you're hoping to transition to a managerial role within your current field or earn a higher salary. An MBA degree is very useful if you want to advance in your career, transition to a new career, or start your own business. It can help you qualify for a senior, executive, or C-level position in particular. If you're an engineer and want to advance into the management aspect of your career, earning an MBA is especially advantageous since curricula for engineering degrees do not typically cover entrepreneurial and management skills.
To be accepted into an MBA program, you'll need to have a bachelor's degree. Generally, this can be from any field. You may also be required to have maintained an above-average grade point average at the bachelor's level, such as a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, for example. Many MBA programs will want you to explain how earning an MBA degree will help you achieve your future career plans. To further demonstrate your commitment to the program, you may be asked to provide professional letters of recommendation from colleagues and supervisors who can attest to your management or leadership abilities. MBA students also usually need work experience that includes managerial responsibilities before starting to earn an MBA.
Through flexible scheduling, online courses can help you meet the requirements of earning an MBA that will help you learn how to apply both creative and abstract approaches to leadership. Online courses can help you learn core business concepts, such as finance, accounting, marketing, and economic statistics and operations. You'll also have the opportunity to learn concepts of teamwork, accountability, and ethics as well. MBA programs also ask you to choose specializations that you want to concentrate on. These can be pursued through online courses in topics like digital marketing, value chain management, financial management, global challenges in business, innovation, and more.
Some of the jobs that require an MBA degree and have the highest job security, according to US News and World Report are marketing manager, medical and health services manager, financial manager, database administrator, and business operations manager. Some of the most in-demand jobs for MBA graduates, according to the AIMS Institute are financial advisor, management analyst, investment banker, information technology manager, marketing manager, HR manager, and business consultant.