Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
Institute of Certified Professional Managers
By learning Spanish, you'll be able to communicate with more than 500 million people around the world. Spanish is the second-most spoken language in the United States and the primary language in 20 different countries. As you learn the language, you'll also explore the rich cultures of Spanish-speaking countries in North and South America, Europe, and the Caribbean islands. The benefits of language learning extend beyond communication skills. Being bilingual keeps your memory sharp and slows the symptoms of dementia. Spanish is a good choice for a second language because it has a simple pronunciation system and fewer irregularities than you find in other languages.
Being bilingual is a practical skill that can help you get a job, a promotion, or a pay raise in a global economy. Demand for multilingual workers—especially those who speak Spanish—is high and should continue to increase around the world. Industries with the greatest need include banking, healthcare, and communications. As a bilingual Spanish speaker, you provide an important asset to your employer: the ability to communicate with customers and make them feel at ease. Learning Spanish also deepens your understanding of Latin American and Spanish cultures. If you decide to vacation in a Spanish-speaking country, your knowledge of the language makes it easier to interact with people and explore beyond the tourist areas.
Online Spanish courses make learning easy because they conveniently fit into your lifestyle. You can take them anywhere you have access to the internet. Self-paced courses give you the option of working when you have the time to give your full attention to the material instead of rearranging your schedule for in-person classes. When you need to review a specific lesson or want additional practice working on a skill, you can repeat lessons as needed to master the language. This level of engagement increases your learning, so you pick up the pronunciation, vocabulary, and grammar skills faster.