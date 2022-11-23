8 In-Demand Jobs You Can Get with a Business Degree (2023)

A business degree prepares you for a wide range of careers. From information security analysts to auditors, discover what business degree graduates are doing with their qualifications in this article from Coursera.

Take a look at some of the most in demand jobs business degree jobs you can get with an undergraduate business degree in this guide from Coursera.

Of all undergraduate and master’s degrees conferred in the 2020-21 academic year, business degrees were among the highest. You can apply the skills you develop while earning a business degree in many industries.

Whether you’re just graduating or looking to pivot to a new career in business, consider these fast-growing (and high-paying) jobs you can potentially get with your business degree.

8 business degree jobs in demand

We’ve combed through the latest occupational outlook data from the employment statistics to identify eight fast-growing jobs you can potentially get with a business degree. Learn more about each role—job description, salary, career outlook, and requirements—to help you decide if any of these business graduate career options are right for you.

1. Information security analyst

Median annual salary: £45,000

As an information security analyst, you play a key role in protecting an organisation’s computer networks and systems. You serve as the gatekeeper for information systems—and help safeguard a company’s reputation—by:

  • Identifying weaknesses in network security

  • Planning and implementing security protocols and systems

  • Responding to breaches and cyberattacks

  • Training users to navigate new systems

This role might be a good fit if: You like to understand how things work, tend to think ahead, and thrive off a challenge.

How to get the job: While most security analysts have a computer-related degree, some companies prefer applicants with a master of business administration (MBA) in information systems as well. This postgraduate degree includes both business and computer-related modules. As you expand your skillset, you may be able to advance to positions like chief security officer or IT project manager. 

Get started with Coursera

Build the skills you need for a cybersecurity career by earning your IBM Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate. Gain hands-on experience and develop job-ready knowledge, even if you have no prior experience.

2. Operations research analyst

Median annual salary: £41,250

As an operations research analyst, you leverage your critical thinking skills to help organisations operate efficiently and effectively. You take raw data and transform it into actionable insights using data mining, statistical analysis, and mathematical modelling. Some common tasks include:

  • Collecting and analysing large data sets

  • Developing mathematical models to solve problems

  • Testing and validating models to ensure accuracy

  • Advising leadership teams on business solutions

This role might be a good fit if: 

  • You love the problem-solving power of mathematics. 

  • You’re an analytical thinker who approaches problems with a methodical, logical approach.

How to get the job: Operations research analysis sits at the confluence of business and mathematics. An undergraduate degree or master’s degree in fields like business, management science, operations research, or data analysis is a valuable asset. Further elevate by gaining experience with SQL or machine learning. 

Get started with Coursera

Learn the art and science of big data analytics to solve business problems by doing the IBM Data Analysis Professional Certificate.

3. Market research analyst

Median annual salary: £31,114

As a market research analyst, it’s your job to study the marketplace. You determine your company’s position versus competitors and help research market products and services. As the consumer marketplace continues to evolve, you are always looking for new ways to engage and delight customers by:

  • Monitoring and predicting sales trends

  • Researching consumers, competitors, and products

  • Developing new ways to gather meaningful consumer data

  • Presenting actionable insights in a simple, visually appealing way

This role might be a good fit if: You’re analytical and creative. You can take raw data and use it to tell a persuasive story.

How to get the job: While strong maths and analytical skills are essential in this role, the communication and problem-solving skills you’ll learn through a business degree are equally important. A good route may be to consider a B.Sc in marketing online from the University of London. You can also advance your career by doing impactful courses like An Introduction to Consumer Neuroscience and Neuromarketing.

4. Financial manager

Median annual salary: £55,000

As a financial manager, you are responsible for the overall financial health of an organisation. You help your organisation achieve its short and long-term financial goals by:

  • Producing financial reports and forecasts

  • Directing investment activities

  • Analysing market trends for opportunities

  • Developing plans for long-term financial goals

  • Assisting management in financial decisions

This role might be a good fit if: You’re inquisitive, self-motivated, and enjoy teaching others. You see every problem as an opportunity to do better.

How to get the job: Most financial management positions require an undergraduate degree or master’s degree in a business-related field like finance, accounting, economics, or business administration. Earning an advanced degree or a professional certification, like CIMA, ACA or ACCA, can open up opportunities for advancement to potentially become a chief financial officer. 

Get started with Coursera

Elevate your career in finance with a graduate degree in business. Learn more about a Master of Business Administration or do a course like Investment Management from the University of Geneva.

5. Management analyst

Median annual salary: £40,000

As a management analyst, sometimes called a management consultant, you help organisations become more profitable by finding ways to reduce costs and boost revenue. You likely work as a consultant meeting with various client companies and:

  • Interviewing and observing on-site to evaluate company performance

  • Examining financial data and employment reports

  • Recommending organisational changes and new procedures

  • Training workers in newly implemented strategies

This role might be a good fit if: You enjoy solving complex problems and working with ideas. You’re not afraid of taking calculated risks.

How to get the job: As a management analyst, you’ll often rely on the business and leadership skills you’ve acquired from a degree in business, economics, finance, or marketing. Earning an MBA will make you even more attractive to top consulting firms. While not always required, some management analysts choose to earn a qualification from the Chartered Management Institute. 

Get started with Coursera

Enhance your analytical skills with an Analytic Techniques for Business Specialization from Duke University. You’ll learn how to use Excel, MySQL, and Tableau to transform raw data into business value.

6. Human resources specialist

Median annual salary: £38,000

As a human resources (HR) specialist, you are responsible for hiring and maintaining talent within a company. Tasks vary from day to day but likely include:

  • Recruiting, screening, and interviewing workers

  • Processing new hire paperwork and exit interviews

  • Conducting training for new hires

  • Managing compensation and benefits

  • Addressing complaints and harassment allegations

This role might be a good fit if: You can navigate difficult situations with empathy and tact. You value flexibility, variety, and the ability to make a difference in individual lives.

How to get the job: While requirements vary by company and industry, most HR specialists start with an undergraduate degree in business or human resources. Some positions require previous experience in personnel or other related positions. Expand your options to advance into a human resources manager position by completing a certification programme.

Get started with Coursera

Learn more about your options for earning a business degree online from a top university.

7. Marketing manager

Median annual salary: £40,000

As a marketing manager, you serve as the link between a company and its customers. You work on a public relations or marketing team to manage services or products by:

  • Crafting promotional messages for various media channels

  • Managing budgets for marketing campaigns

  • Testing marketing strategies and messages

  • Building relationships with media outlets

  • Monitoring and improving SEO

This role might be a good fit if: You’re a team player with a natural curiosity about why people do what they do. You’re equal parts creative and analytical.

How to get the job: The first step toward a successful career in marketing management is earning an undergraduate degree in a business-related field like marketing or advertising. Some companies will look for previous work experience in the business world, as a sales rep or public relations specialist for example.

Get started with Coursera

Gain digital marketing experience with the Facebook Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate. You can go from beginner to job-ready in around five months, even with no degree or previous experience.

8. Accountant/auditor

Median annual salary: £37,500

As an accountant or auditor, you work with organisations to keep their financial records accurate, up to date, and in compliance with industry regulations. While accountants often prepare financial records and reports, auditors verify the accuracy of those documents. You do this by:

  • Examining financial records for accuracy and compliance

  • Preparing or verifying tax returns

  • Analysing accounting systems for maximum efficiency

  • Making business and financial recommendations to management

This role might be a good fit if: You have a love of numbers and an eye for detail. 

How to get the job: If you want to work in auditing or accounting, set yourself up for success by earning an undergraduate degree or master of science in accounting. Accounts tend to hold qualifications from either:

  • The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)

  • The Institute of Public and Finance Accountancy (CIPFA)

  • The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA)

 

Get started with Coursera

If you're ready to explore, take a look at several online business degrees at the undergraduate and master level on Coursera.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

