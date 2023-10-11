Career Coaching: Finding a Coach that Fits Your Needs

A career coach works with clients to help them move forward on their career paths. In this article, we’ll discuss how career coaching works, who can benefit from working with a career coach, and how you can find one.
Career coaches aim to help their clients navigate their career paths. If you are interested in working with a career coach, here are some ways they may help you:
Assess your career trajectory
Create career goals and generate pathways
Advise you on skills-building to strengthen your position
Update your CV and public-facing social media profiles
Offer feedback on job applications
Secure informational interviews
Prepare for informational or job interviews
Write business communications
Prepare to ask for a promotion
Assess job offers and help you negotiate
Typically, a person seeking a career coach is looking to make some type of change to their current career path. This desire can take many forms, including people who are:
Vying for a promotion
Seeking a career change
Seeking an industry change
Moving through the application process
Struggling to identify their next steps
It used to be more common for people to work with career coaches later in their careers, such as those at the senior or executive level; however, now people might seek career coaching at any career stage.
As long as you work with the right coach, anyone stands to benefit from career coaching. Here are some steps you can take to find a coach who can fit your needs:
The process of finding a career coach starts with knowing what you hope to get out of your career coaching experience, whether that’s an overall goal or a skill set you’ll need to develop to get there. Many career coaches can help in all areas of career planning, but some might specialise in specific areas. Career coaches with a specific niche may highlight their expertise on their website or wherever they advertise their services.
Also, take into account the type of support that feels most motivating to you. Some people seeking a career change opt for alternative coaching styles—such as spiritual coaches, meditation coaches, or life coaches—rather than a traditional career coach. This may help illuminate how your career change fits into the entire structure of your life.
Working one-on-one with a career coach can offer a level of personalisation that you won’t get elsewhere. However, there are many resources available to help you help yourself. Get started with courses like Mindshift: Break Through Obstacles to Learning and Discover Your Hidden Potential and the University of Michigan’s Finding Purpose and Meaning in Life, available on Coursera.
Once you know more about the support you are looking for, you may have some logistical considerations, including:
Qualifications: Although career coaches aren’t required to hold any specific credential, a few different qualification options are available. If you want some extra reassurance about your coach’s skills and expertise, you may consider finding a qualified coach or certified careers professional. Some popular career coaching certifications include Certified Professional Career Coach (CPCC), International Coaching Federation (ICF), or Board Certified Coach (BCC).
Cost: Career coaching is an investment. Coaches can arrange their pricing structure, but many will charge between ₹ 1,500 to ₹10,000 per session. Depending on their experience and expertise, some coaches may charge more too.
Location: Career coaches may work with clients in person, on the phone, or over video calls. Think about the meeting structure that feels most beneficial for you.
With your goals and criteria set, you’re ready to start your search. A good place to start is referrals. If you know anyone who has worked with a career coach, ask if they would recommend their coach. Some certification websites, such as India Coaching Federation (ICF), also have search functions allowing you to find a coach based on your criteria. You can also find a coach through a general internet search. To help verify a coach’s offerings, browse their website, social media pages, and reviews of their business.
Regardless of where you find your coach, schedule an introductory session or consultation before committing to any services. You can also ask your prospective coach for references. It’s important to have confidence that you and your coach will work well together to reach your goals.
