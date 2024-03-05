Undergraduate and Diploma Courses After 12th Computer Science

After your 12th in computer science, you have many options for the next steps of your education journey. Computer science stream prepares you for many different fields of study, if you wish to get your bachelor’s degree or a diploma programme.
When you’ve completed your 12th in computer science, you have many options for the next steps of your education journey. Choosing what to study next means deciding what kind of work you want to pursue in the future. The good news is that a computer science stream prepares you for many different fields of study, if you wish to get your bachelor’s degree next or if you’d instead start with a diploma programme.
Although this article is not an extensive list of the possibilities, you’ll find common education paths for bachelor’s degrees and diploma programmes below. Explore your options to help you decide your following path.
Most careers in computer science require more than a certificate from class 12th. However, some jobs may focus more on your skill set than formal qualifications. For example, if you want to become a full-stack developer, you don’t necessarily need a bachelor's degree. But you need a specific skill set, which can be learned in a bachelor's degree programme or a series of diploma programmes and certification courses.
Studying computer science in secondary also lends itself well to exploring various other subjects. If you aren’t sure you want to continue in computer science, you at least have a solid foundation to start earning a different science degree, such as a Bachelor of Science in Electronics.
Several differences exist between a bachelor's degree and a diploma programme, but three main points to consider when choosing between programmes are your intended career, time commitment, and financial commitment.
First, your time commitment. A diploma programme takes an average of six months to two years, while a bachelor's programme takes three to four years, depending on the study area. The time commitment then translates into a financial burden, as bachelor's programmes usually cost more than diploma programmes. Those two points of consideration are often the most important because they push up against what resources you have access to.
Considering what career you'd like to pursue after your education might come before your time and money considerations if you have a clear goal. For example, if you wanted to work as a data scientist, you'd likely need to go straight for a bachelor's degree, even if you could learn some essential skills in certificate programmes. If you are still deciding what career to pursue, computer science degrees and diplomas are versatile credentials that qualify you for a wide range of IT jobs.
Undergraduate courses for computer science students include a few different types of degrees. You could earn a Bachelor of Science in software technology or computer science, with specialisations like cyber security or artificial intelligence. You could also make a Bachelor of Tech or a Bachelor of Engineering. Other related bachelor's degree programmes include a bachelor's in computer applications, a bachelor's in IT, or a bachelor's in data science.
Examples of undergraduate degree programmes for computer science include:
BTech/BE in computer engineering
BSc in software technology
BSc in computer science
BTech/BE in software engineering
Bachelor of Computer Application
Bachelor of Information Tech
Bachelor of Data Science
Some specialisations include:
Artificial intelligence and machine learning
Data analytics
Cyber security
Embedded systems
Internet of Things
Robotics
FinTech
In a diploma programme, you learn a narrower scope in less time. Diplomas are more in-depth than certificates and may qualify you for entry-level jobs in computer science or related industries. In some cases, diplomas are an excellent way to explore a field without committing to an entire three-year programme. They can also fill in gaps in your education or advance your skill set in unique ways. You can choose from many diploma programmes in India, but a few that fit naturally with a 12th in computer science include:
Diploma in computer programming
Diploma in hardware and networking
Diploma in computer applications
Diploma in computer science and engineering
Diploma in computer maintenance
Diploma in programming in advanced computer languages
Diploma in mobile apps development
Diploma in artificial intelligence and machine learning
One benefit of studying computer science is that computer science exists in all other industries and fields of study. Our implementation of technology changes the whole world, from arts and humanities to medicine and rocket science. Completing 12th focusing on computer science qualifies you for various educational opportunities beyond IT.
As you can see, there are many course choices after completing 12th computer science. Deciding which is right for you usually includes evaluating how much time and money you are willing to invest, what field you are interested in, and your future goals.
After you’ve made those choices, the next step is deciding where to attend your programme. One easy way to get started immediately is to pursue an online course. You might choose your Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani, or you’d like to earn your degree from the University of London.
If you’ve decided to start with a shorter programme, consider earning a certificate such as with Applied Software Engineering Fundamentals Specialisation offered by IBM.
