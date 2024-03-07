How Many Attempts for JEE Advanced?

You can take the JEE Advanced twice in two consecutive years. Learn more about the JEE Advanced and how to prepare for it.
When you’ve spent time and effort taking the JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) Main to qualify for the JEE Advanced, you will likely want to go into the test with as much information as possible. Knowing how to prepare and what content to expect can help you enter the test feeling calm and confident.
In this article, we’ll talk about the JEE Advanced, which institutes require it, eligibility requirements, when to sign up, and how many attempts you have to take the test.
The JEE Advanced is used by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for admissions. It’s more in-depth than the JEE Main because it requires a more profound knowledge of mathematics and sciences so that you can expect a longer preparation time. The exam syllabus is available each year to review, and you can expect advanced topics such as analytical geometry, integral calculus, thermal chemistry, and more.
The JEE Main is a qualifying test you must take first. Thus, before you sign up for the JEE Advanced, you’ll need to focus on studying for and passing the JEE Main.
Students will have two attempts, one per year, to pass the JEE Advanced exam in two consecutive years.
The JEE Advanced has several eligibility criteria beyond taking the JEE Main before you can appear for the first test attempt. The following criteria are current for taking the JEE Advanced 2024 [1]:
Be one of the top candidates who took the JEE Main. The exact threshold for qualifying can vary from year to year. To take the JEE Advanced in 2024, you need to be among the top 2,50,000 candidates in various categories based on performance in BE/BTech.
Your birthdate must have been October 1, 1999, or later. If you are an SC, ST, and PwD candidate, your birth date should be October 1, 1994, or later.
You haven’t taken the exam more than two times in two consecutive years.
You must have appeared for the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination in 2023 or 2024 for the first time with compulsory subjects in physics, chemistry, and mathematics.
You haven’t previously been admitted to an IIT programme.
Studying for the JEE Advanced is important to limit your attempt numbers and give you the best chance to get your desired score. Start by reviewing the syllabi for past JEE Advanced exams or the current syllabus if it is available. The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati provides the syllabus on its official Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) website. You'll find chemistry, mathematics, and physics syllabi and an architecture aptitude test.
After reading the syllabus, you will know which subjects you should study to be prepared for the exam. Based on this, you can find other resources to learn the information you may need to learn or refresh your memory. Pay attention to the number of questions and time allowed to complete each section. Standardised testing is as much about answering questions within an allotted time as it is about answering them correctly. Practice timing yourself when taking practice tests or answering practice questions.
You might also take advantage of learning apps specialising in JEE Advanced preparation. If you haven’t passed the JEE Main, construct a rigorous and thorough study schedule for the qualifier test first. The more you learn from studying for the JEE Main, the better you’ll be able to build upon your knowledge for the JEE Advanced.
The 2024 date is May 26, 2024, and the last registration date is April 30, 2024. Since seats are limited, you want to register as early as possible.
Preparing for and taking the JEE Advanced test can take several months. Consider the following steps to take the exam and achieve your desired score.
1. Prepare for and do well on the JEE Main. Once you’ve completed the JEE Main, you can build on your knowledge to prepare for and pass the JEE Advanced.
2. Apply to take the JEE Advanced exam. Check exam dates and sign up as soon as possible.
3. Follow a study guide based on the JEE Advanced syllabus to ensure you are prepared for the exam.
4. Review what to bring to the exam and make a travel plan to arrive on time.
5. Take the exam.
6. Review your score and determine whether you want to retake the exam.
Many courses on Coursera can help you prepare for the knowledge required for the JEE Advanced. While you should always check the syllabus and take practice exams to ensure you are on the right track, consider getting started by taking maths and science courses such as Introduction to Calculus or Introduction to Chemistry: Structures and Solutions to build your foundation and prepare for more advanced coursework.
