What Is Machine Learning in Healthcare? Applications and Opportunities

Learn more about machine learning in healthcare. Find out how artificial intelligence (AI) can improve healthcare and what exciting careers are available in this field.
Machine learning is a tool used in healthcare to help medical professionals care for patients and manage clinical data. It is an application of artificial intelligence, which involves programming computers to mimic how people think and learn. You can apply this in healthcare to collect and manage patient data, identify healthcare trends, recommend treatments, and more. Hospital and healthcare companies have begun to recognise the ability of machine learning to improve decision-making and reduce risk in the medical field, which has led to several new and exciting career opportunities.
According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), the estimated value of the AI market in India is expected to more than double between 2020 and 2025 [1]. This will likely increase the number of start-ups, demand for AI skills, and career opportunities in this field.
Machine learning in healthcare is an evolving field that is more accessible than people may realise. Though the terms “artificial intelligence” and “machine learning” might initially seem intimidating, many machine learning principles rely on fundamental mathematical and programming skills. Once you understand the basics behind machine learning, you can build these skills to address more advanced concepts and challenges. This can uncover new opportunities for innovation and diverse career paths in the healthcare space.
As technology expands, machine learning provides an exciting opportunity in healthcare to improve the accuracy of diagnoses, personalise healthcare, and find novel solutions to decades-old problems. You can use machine learning to programme computers to make connections and predictions and discover critical insights from large amounts of data that healthcare providers may otherwise miss—all of this can add up to a direct impact on the health of your community.
The goal of machine learning is to improve patient outcomes and produce medical insights that were previously unavailable. It provides a way to validate doctors’ reasoning and decisions through predictive algorithms. For example, suppose a doctor prescribes a specific medication for a patient. In that case, machine learning can validate this treatment plan by finding a patient with a similar medical history who benefitted from the same treatment.
When you use machine learning in healthcare, you rely on an ever-evolving patient data set. You can use this data to find patterns that allow medical professionals to recognise new diseases, make decisions about risks, and predict treatment outcomes. Because of the volume of patients and the diverse medical technologies used to collect data, having medical devices sync to a central “network” is a convenient way to compile large volumes of information.
The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) is the network of medical devices and applications that can communicate with one another through online networks. Many medical devices are now equipped with Wi-Fi, allowing them to communicate with devices on the same network or other machines through cloud platforms. This allows for things like remote patient monitoring, tracking medical histories, tracking information from wearable devices, and more. For example, according to PWC The Bengal Chamber’s report on the Indian healthcare ecosystem, sensors connected to the IoMT have begun to be installed in ambulances in India. This allows doctors at the medical facilities to have the patient’s vitals and other medical information before they arrive [2]. As more wearable and internet-equipped medical devices come onto the market, the IoMT is predicted to expand exponentially.
Machine learning falls under the broad category of AI. While many types of AI exist, certain ones are more applicable to the needs of the healthcare industry. Machine learning engineers in healthcare often focus on streamlining medical administrative systems (such as healthcare records), finding trends in large clinical data sets, and creating medical devices to assist physicians.
Within these focus areas, some of the most common types of artificial intelligence used are:
Neural networks often referred to as artificial neural networks (ANNs) or simulated neural networks (SNNs), are a subset of machine learning that imitates the structure of the neural networks in our brain. You can use ANNs in the healthcare field to produce computer-generated outcomes similar to what human reasoning would lead to when making a diagnosis.
ANNs are the basis of deep learning, which is the ability of the ANN to learn from large amounts of data. In the healthcare field, you can use deep learning to analyse MRI and other medical images to detect abnormalities. This doesn't replace the doctor's role, but it enhances the doctor's work by speeding up the time it takes to form a diagnosis and start patient treatment sooner.
Natural language processing is a machine learning type centred around the computer’s ability to understand, analyse, and generate human language. You can use natural language processing to interface and communicate with the machine. One application of natural language processing in healthcare is pulling patient data from doctors' notes.
Physical robots are what they sound like—robots that are physically present in the room with a doctor. Robots can support surgeons during complex procedures that require precise movements. In many cases, robotic surgery reduces the procedure's invasiveness, which can also lower complications and improve outcomes.
Robotic process automation is a type of machine learning that mimics human actions for manual tasks such as data entry. Medical companies and hospitals use machine learning to automate these tasks. This can free up the time of physicians and medical administrators to devote their efforts to more valuable activities.
Although new machine learning applications emerge all the time, the most common applications in healthcare are centred around improving the quality of care and patient health outcomes. Because of the broad uses of machine learning in healthcare, you may choose an area of specialisation. Understanding the different applications of machine learning in healthcare (like the ones listed below) can help you find the module/specialisation that best suits your personal interests and career goals.
Improve trauma-care response: By creating sensors and devices that can send a patient’s vital information to the hospital before they arrive via ambulance or other emergency transport, there is less time between when the patient arrives and when they are able to receive life-saving treatment.
Disease prediction: You can use machine learning to find trends, create connections, and make conclusions based on large data sets. This can include predicting disease outbreaks in communities and tracking habits leading to patient disease.
Visualisation of biomedical data: You can use machine learning to create three-dimensional visualisations of biomedical data such as RNA sequences, protein structure, and genomic profiles.
Improved diagnosis and disease identification: Identify previously unrecognisable symptom patterns and compare them with larger data sets to diagnose diseases earlier in their development.
More accurate health records: Keep patient records updated, accurate, and easy to transfer between clinics, physicians, and medical staff.
AI-assisted surgery: Support surgeons by performing complex tasks during surgery, giving surgeons a better view of the area where they work, and modelling how to complete procedures.
Personalised treatment options: You can use machine learning to analyse multimodal data and make patient-tailored decisions based on all possible treatment options.
Medical research and clinical trial improvement: You can use machine learning to enhance the selection of participants for clinical trials, data collection procedures, and analysis of the results.
Developing medications: You can use machine learning to identify potential pathways for new medicines and develop innovative drugs to treat varying medical conditions.
Even though machine learning is an exciting frontier in healthcare, it comes with several ethical considerations. For one, the transfer of medical decision-making from solely human-based to the use of smart machines raises questions about privacy, transparency, and reliability. Patients cannot discuss their care with machines as they can with a physician, which can provide stress and uncertainty during the diagnostic process. Patients may also rather hear negative healthcare news from a physician they trust than a machine.
In addition to this, mistakes in patient diagnosis are likely unavoidable, and medical facilities may try to avoid accountability for who is responsible for an inaccurate AI-assisted diagnosis. Machine learning engineers also have the potential to create biased algorithms accidentally, and predictions may be more or less accurate based on gender or race. As the field of machine learning continues to further integrate into healthcare, governing bodies and clinicians must establish clear boundaries, protocols, and accountability early on to minimise later consequences.
To learn machine learning for healthcare, you can study how machine learning works and develop your computer systems and coding skills. A background in electrical engineering or computer science—or at least an affinity for the topics—can be helpful. Building your knowledge of medical procedures and terminology can also be beneficial.
Although finding a job working with machine learning in healthcare is possible, you may enjoy boosting your knowledge by earning a degree. A degree also can help you stand out from the competition when you apply for a job. Consider a bachelor's or master's degree in one of the following areas:
AI & machine learning
Computer programming
Computer science
Data science
Information technology
Mathematics
Physics
Software engineering
Statistics
Most people who work in machine learning have strong computer programming skills. Some of the field's commonly used coding languages include C, C++, Java, Julia, Python, R, Java, and Scala.
In addition to coding in these languages, ML workers often understand the theory behind the algorithms used in programming and modelling. This includes algorithms across supervised learning approaches, unsupervised learning approaches, reinforcement learning approaches, and deep learning.
Depending on the exact nature of the job, the emphasis and requirements will vary. Often, you will use a mix of computer programme foundations, software engineering and design, data science, and machine learning skills. Employers may also recommend you have proficiency with popular machine learning software, such as IBM Watson, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.
Though there are no formal certification requirements to be a machine learning professional, having a certificate in the area may strengthen your application. Certifications in popular platforms such as Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, or Amazon Web Services can help you gain familiarity and expertise with commonly used platforms. Specialisations and Professional Certificates like Mathematics for Machine Learning from Imperial College London or IBM Machine Learning Professional Certificate on Coursera can help you build your knowledge and skills in the area and prepare you to take professional certification exams.
The demand for ML professionals in healthcare will likely increase over the next decades as doctors and healthcare facilities incorporate it into their practices. As you consider your career prospects, you may find it helpful to look at the various jobs available in the field along with their annual salaries as of October 2023.
AI engineer: ₹10,74,940[3]
Data scientist: ₹13,50,000 [4]
Machine learning engineer: ₹10,50,000 [5]
Machine learning scientist: ₹5,14,092 [6]
Explore the exciting world of machine learning engineering in healthcare through courses offered by the world’s top universities on Coursera. Online courses like Fundamentals of Machine Learning for Healthcare or AI in Healthcare Specialisation, offered by Stanford University, can help you determine if this is your career path. What’s more? The broad course offerings on Coursera allow you to find your niche and tailor your skill set to the career path that best fits you. Build your resume, your skill set, and your passion.
IndiaAI. “Artificial Intelligence in 2022: Endless opportunities and growth, https://indiaai.gov.in/article/artificial-intelligence-in-2022-endless-opportunities-and-growth.” Accessed March 8, 2023.
The Bengal Chamber. “Reimagining the possible in Indian healthcare ecoystem with emerging technologies, https://www.pwc.in/assets/pdfs/publications/2018/reimagining-the-possible-in-the-indian-healthcare-ecosystem-with-emerging-technologies.pdf.” Accessed October 13, 2023.
Glassdoor. "Artificial Intelligence Engineer Salaries in India, https://www.glassdoor.co.in/Salaries/ai-engineer-salary-SRCH_KO0,11.htm?clickSource=careerNav." Accessed October 13, 2023.
Glassdoor. "Data Scientist Salaries in India, https://www.glassdoor.co.in/Salaries/data-scientist-salary-SRCH_KO0,14.htm?clickSource=careerNav." Accessed October 13, 2023.
Glassdoor. "Machine Learning Engineer Salaries in India, https://www.glassdoor.co.in/Salaries/machine-learning-engineer-salary-SRCH_KO0,25.htm?clickSource=careerNav." Accessed October 13, 2023.
Glassdoor. "Machine Learning Scientist Salaries in India, https://www.glassdoor.co.in/Salaries/machine-learning-scientist-salary-SRCH_KO0,26.htm?clickSource=careerNav." Accessed October 13, 2023.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.