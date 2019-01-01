Dr. Rachel Kraut is an Associate Director of the Language Programs at the Glasscock School of Continuing Studies at Rice University. She works both as part of the administrative team of the Intensive English Program and as leader of the new language programs online initiative. She also serves as a volunteer peer reviewer for the Commission on English Language Program Accreditation (CEA), Chair of TESOL International's Professional Development council, and formerly as Conference Program Chair on the TexTESOL IV Board. Beyond language program management, Rachel has also worked as a consultant in language teacher professional development for public school districts, a content developer, an ESL instructor, and in pre-service teacher education. Her research interests lie in language program administration, language teacher training, program evaluation, language assessment, and online language learning.