Profile

Rachel Kraut, Ph.D.

Associate Director

    Bio

    Dr. Rachel Kraut is an Associate Director of the Language Programs at the Glasscock School of Continuing Studies at Rice University. She works both as part of the administrative team of the Intensive English Program and as leader of the new language programs online initiative. She also serves as a volunteer peer reviewer for the Commission on English Language Program Accreditation (CEA), Chair of TESOL International's Professional Development council, and formerly as Conference Program Chair on the TexTESOL IV Board. Beyond language program management, Rachel has also worked as a consultant in language teacher professional development for public school districts, a content developer, an ESL instructor, and in pre-service teacher education. Her research interests lie in language program administration, language teacher training, program evaluation, language assessment, and online language learning.

    Courses

    English and Academic Preparation - Pre-Collegiate

    English and Academic Preparation - Grad Track

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder