البرمجة المتقدمة بلغة .Swiftفي قلب أي نظام iOS متميز، يتم تطبيق فهم شامل للغة برمجة Swift. انطلق في رحلة لتطوير معرفتك ومهاراتك مع "البرمجة المتقدمة بلغة Swift". اكتشف أنواع البيانات المخصصة المتقدمة في Swift، واستكشف أفضل ممارسات تنظيم الكود، واستفد من معالجة الأخطاء لتحسين أداء برنامجك، وتعزيز فهم البرمجة بالطريقة الوظيفية مع الدوال ذات الترتيب الأعلى مثل التعيين والتصفية والتقليل. بعد ذلك، لمزيد من فهم آليات العمل الداخلية لتطوير التطبيقات الناجحة، تعرف على كيفية تنفيذ اختبارات الوحدات للتأكد من أن تطبيقاتك تعمل على النحو المنشود.
Taught in Arabic
تنفيذ تطبيق iOS مع إمكانات البحث والتصفية.
تطبيق أنواع البيانات المخصصة المتقدمة في Swift
استخدام العناصر الوهمية والنماذج المزيفة لإجراء اختبار الوحدة في iOS.
تنفيذ أفضل ممارسات الأكواد باستخدام التوريث والبروتوكولات الأساسية والتفويض.
There are 4 modules in this course
ابدأ في تعلم البرمجة المتقدمة في Swift من خلال التعرف على أنواع البيانات المخصصة المتقدمة التي تعمل ككتل برمجة للأغراض العامة للكود.
6 videos12 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt
اكتشف كيفية توريث الخصائص والأساليب باستخدام التصنيف الفرعي واستكشف التحكم في الوصول وتحويل الأنواع وتعدد الأشكال والبروتوكولات والتفويض لتنظيم الأكواد وتحسينها بشكل أفضل.
9 videos11 readings7 quizzes
تعرف على كيفية التخلص من الأخطاء ومعالجتها باستخدام الأكواد، واستكشف كيفية تسخير استراتيجيات البرمجة الوظيفية، واستكشف اختبار الوحدة في Swift.
9 videos16 readings7 quizzes
قم بتطبيق المهارات التي تعلمتها في هذه الدورة التدريبية لإنشاء قائمتك الخاصة باستخدام وظائف التصفية والفرز.
2 videos4 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt
