Students start by learning basic network theory and terminology including network components, node functions, types of networks and network models. Students will gain an understanding of the Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) model and the TCP/IP Model including encapsulation and common network protocols. Students learn about data transmission methods and ethernet including CSMA/CD and CSMA/CA. The course covers wired and wireless networking standards, and networking hardware including switches and routers. Students will gain a thorough understanding of TCP/IP including binary numbers, CIDR notation, ANDing, and configuring routes in a network using routers and NAT routers. Students learn to configure DHCP and DNS, and then examine regulating traffic between network zones including implementing a DMZ, and using IDS/IPS technology, and configuring VPNs. The course includes a thorough discussion of troubleshooting wired and wireless networks including using packet sniffers. Students will use software that will allow them to simulate sophisticated networks to achieve practical experience. The course ends with a capstone that students will complete to demonstrate mastery of course objectives.
Networking Fundamentals
This course is part of multiple programs.
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
5,842 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(22 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Learners will master network theory, internet infrasture, basic network security, management and troubleshooting.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
28 quizzes
Course
(22 reviews)
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from Akamai Technologies, Inc.
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 9 modules in this course
This module provides the student with an opportunity to understand some of the most basic vocabulary used in networking. Students will learn about the categories of networks and the standard network models.
What's included
7 videos12 readings4 quizzes3 discussion prompts
In this module, students will learn about the OSI model and the TCP/IP model which describe how protocols work.
What's included
4 videos7 readings3 quizzes
In this module, students will learn about data transmission methods. After learning about the most common media access methods, they will explore common network connectivity devices. Finally, students will learn about wireless networks.
What's included
5 videos13 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts
In this module, students will learn about how the IP protocol works. Students will learn about IPv4 and IPv6 addresses and routing.
What's included
15 videos7 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In this module, students will learn about the DHCP and DNS services that support TCP/IP. They will also explore some basic troubleshooting commands.
What's included
18 videos2 readings4 quizzes
In this module, students will learn about defense in depth. They will explore controls for securing networks and controls for detecting network intrusions.
What's included
3 videos5 readings3 quizzes
In this module, students will learn remote access in general and VPNs in specific.
What's included
2 videos4 readings3 quizzes
In this module, students will learn the concepts of network management. They will study troubleshooting methodology and review strategies for troubleshooting various types of issues.
What's included
1 video10 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In this module, the student will upload a capstone project that demonstrates mastery of the material.
What's included
2 videos1 peer review
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Networking
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 22
22 reviews
- 5 stars
86.36%
- 4 stars
13.63%
- 3 stars
0%
- 2 stars
0%
- 1 star
0%
Reviewed on Aug 20, 2023
Reviewed on Apr 1, 2024
Reviewed on Mar 31, 2024
New to Networking? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.