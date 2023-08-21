Akamai Technologies, Inc.
Networking Fundamentals
Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Networking Fundamentals

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Shadow Farrell

Instructor: Shadow Farrell

26 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learners will master network theory, internet infrasture, basic network security, management and troubleshooting.

Skills you'll gain

There are 9 modules in this course

This module provides the student with an opportunity to understand some of the most basic vocabulary used in networking. Students will learn about the categories of networks and the standard network models.

What's included

7 videos12 readings4 quizzes3 discussion prompts

In this module, students will learn about the OSI model and the TCP/IP model which describe how protocols work.

What's included

4 videos7 readings3 quizzes

In this module, students will learn about data transmission methods. After learning about the most common media access methods, they will explore common network connectivity devices. Finally, students will learn about wireless networks.

What's included

5 videos13 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts

In this module, students will learn about how the IP protocol works. Students will learn about IPv4 and IPv6 addresses and routing.

What's included

15 videos7 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this module, students will learn about the DHCP and DNS services that support TCP/IP. They will also explore some basic troubleshooting commands.

What's included

18 videos2 readings4 quizzes

In this module, students will learn about defense in depth. They will explore controls for securing networks and controls for detecting network intrusions.

What's included

3 videos5 readings3 quizzes

In this module, students will learn remote access in general and VPNs in specific.

What's included

2 videos4 readings3 quizzes

In this module, students will learn the concepts of network management. They will study troubleshooting methodology and review strategies for troubleshooting various types of issues.

What's included

1 video10 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this module, the student will upload a capstone project that demonstrates mastery of the material.

What's included

2 videos1 peer review

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.9 (12 ratings)
Shadow Farrell
Akamai Technologies, Inc.
6 Courses12,366 learners

Offered by

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

