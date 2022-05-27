Em Aruba Mobility Essentials, você aprenderá as diferenças entre uma rede com e sem fio, identificará as organizações WLAN que estabelecem padrões Wi-Fi e as bases da comunicação por rádio. O objetivo deste curso é apresentar a você o que vai na criação de uma rede sem fio e como a rede sem fio funciona em um nível básico, sem exigir qualquer experiência técnica. O curso é dividido em duas partes:
Aruba Mobility Basics for Portuguese SpeakersAruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company
Não requer pré-requisitos
Skills you will gain
- Cryptography
- Wi-Fi
- Radio Frequency (RF)
- Network Architecture
- Wireless
Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company
Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introdução à rede sem fio
Obtenha uma introdução às tecnologias sem fio, padrões, radiofrequência (RF) e conceitos de planejamento.
Arquitetura Sem Fio
Compreender as arquiteturas de rede sem fio, passadas, presentes e futuras.
