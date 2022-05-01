About this Course

Peking University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

预备知识和悖论概述

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 173 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

上帝悖论和连锁悖论

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 221 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

芝诺悖论和无穷之谜

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 170 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

逻辑-集合论悖论和语义悖论

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 212 min)

