“悖论”（paradox）指思维中深层次的矛盾，并且是难解的矛盾。它们是巨大且艰深的理智难题，以触目惊心的形式向我们展示了：我们的看似合理、有效的“共识”、“前提”、“推理规则”在某些地方出了问题，我们思维中最基本的概念、原理、原则在某些地方潜藏着风险。悖论对人类理智构成严重挑战，并在人类的认知发展和科学发展中起重要作用。
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
预备知识和悖论概述
3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 173 min)
4 hours to complete
上帝悖论和连锁悖论
4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 221 min)
3 hours to complete
芝诺悖论和无穷之谜
3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 170 min)
4 hours to complete
逻辑-集合论悖论和语义悖论
4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 212 min)
