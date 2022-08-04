About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Defying Disruption: How to Become an Un-Disruptable Leader Specialization
Intermediate Level

Recommended 5+ years of experience as a business or nonprofit organizational leader or those on a leadership track

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explore the central role vision plays in leadership and why it is essential for un-disruptable leadership.

  • Examine the components of an impactful vision story.

  • Create a leadership vision to guide your professional development.

Skills you will gain

  • Business Transformation
  • Leadership And Management
  • Storytelling
  • Change Management
  • Leadership Development
Course 3 of 3 in the
Defying Disruption: How to Become an Un-Disruptable Leader Specialization
Intermediate Level

Recommended 5+ years of experience as a business or nonprofit organizational leader or those on a leadership track

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Parsons School of Design, The New School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Why Vision?

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 58 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

The Essentials: Three Themes for Crafting a Vision Story

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 54 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Tips and Tricks to Animate Vision

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 61 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week4
Week 4
5 hours to complete

Crafting Your Personal Vision

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 59 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Defying Disruption: How to Become an Un-Disruptable Leader Specialization

Defying Disruption: How to Become an Un-Disruptable Leader

