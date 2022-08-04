In this course, you explore the important role vision plays in helping organizations survive and thrive through disruption. You analyze the purpose and three main components of a vision: raison d’être, strategic differentiation, and values. You learn what a vision framework is, examine its four organizational elements, and discover how to use it to integrate a vision throughout an organization. Finally, you learn to recognize the value of having your own vision by exploring the stories of leaders who have realized their visions. To meet the challenges of disruption, leaders need to be un-disruptable and have a vision, as do their organizations. In this course, you learn how leaders who model an organization’s vision can attain un-disruptability.
This course is part of the Defying Disruption: How to Become an Un-Disruptable Leader Specialization
Offered By
Defying Disruption: How to Become an Un-Disruptable Leader SpecializationParsons School of Design, The New School
About this Course
What you will learn
Explore the central role vision plays in leadership and why it is essential for un-disruptable leadership.
Examine the components of an impactful vision story.
Create a leadership vision to guide your professional development.
Skills you will gain
- Business Transformation
- Leadership And Management
- Storytelling
- Change Management
- Leadership Development
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Recommended 5+ years of experience as a business or nonprofit organizational leader or those on a leadership track
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Why Vision?
3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 58 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
The Essentials: Three Themes for Crafting a Vision Story
2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 54 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Tips and Tricks to Animate Vision
3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 61 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
5 hours to complete
Crafting Your Personal Vision
5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 59 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
About the Defying Disruption: How to Become an Un-Disruptable Leader Specialization
