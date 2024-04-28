The Business Intelligence (BI) Analyst Capstone

This course marks the culmination of the IBM BI Analyst Professional Certificate. It provides you an opportunity to apply data analysis techniques acquired in the previous courses to real-world datasets, allowing you to extract meaningful insights and discover patterns.
Apply data analysis techniques to derive meaningful insights and uncover patterns in the data.
Use the knowledge and skills acquired throughout the program to design and execute a practical BI project.
Present and showcase the BI project outcomes, highlighting its impact on decision-making and business performance.
Demonstrate proficiency in using BI tools and technologies, such as data visualization tools and database management systems.
There are 6 modules in this course
In this module, you will be presented with the project scenario with raw datasets to work on. You will assume the role of a BI analyst and complete the tasks assigned to you. Data in raw form is rarely usable as it is. You will be cleaning and preparing the data to ensure the quality, accuracy, and reliability of the data for subsequent analysis. You will then perform some basic analysis using pivot tables to summarize data and calculate aggregates.
4 videos1 reading4 assignments4 plugins
After preparing the dataset for analysis and conducting a basic analysis using Microsoft Excel, it is time to move to a more sophisticated territory. In this module, you will be loading your cleaned and prepared data to the PostgreSQL server and writing SQL queries using pgAdmin to perform advanced data manipulation to filter and sort the data and calculate aggregates. You’ll also perform a multidimensional analysis using cubes and rollups to observe trends and summarize data along hierarchies.
2 videos4 assignments2 app items
Data visualization refers to insights through visually compelling reports and dashboards. In this module, you’ll use Microsoft Excel to create basic charts like line and bar charts and advanced charts like sunbursts and scatterplots to visualize trends and gain insights. Further, you’ll conduct a statistical analysis of the data using regression techniques to predict outcomes.
2 videos4 assignments2 plugins
Tools like Tableau provide advanced visualization capabilities. They allow you to extract more information from the data by providing better sorting and filtering features. They help you create interactive dashboards that enable users to make better decisions. In this module, you’ll be performing advanced data visualization tasks. You’ll create worksheets using advanced filters and emphasizers and then assemble multiple worksheets to create interactive dashboards having features like calculated fields and interactivity allowing the filtering of data across multiple views.
2 videos4 assignments2 plugins
In this module, you’ll be presenting your findings. You’ll be creating a PowerPoint presentation telling a compelling story of your analysis. You’ll be asked to include screenshots from tasks performed throughout the course and links to dashboards as proof of completion. Before you begin, you may go through the videos and labs providing guidance on how to present your findings and how to use PowerPoint. The presentation will be uploaded in a PDF format and will be reviewed by your peers. You’ll also be reviewing the work of some of your peers.
2 videos4 readings1 peer review2 plugins
In this bonus module, you will gain valuable insights and skills to excel in your job search for BI Analyst positions. You will evaluate effective job search strategies tailored to the BI analysis field. You will create a resume and develop an effective portfolio. You’ll build a professional online presence and use networking techniques to help you access hidden job opportunities. You will also learn effective interview guidelines specific to BI analyst positions and demonstrate strong communication and presentation skills during job interviews.
5 videos1 plugin
