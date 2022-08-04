The course "Automating Infrastructure - Chef for DevOps" is a comprehensive skill enhancement program designed for developers aiming to become proficient DevOps professionals. This course offers extensive training videos that are segmented into modules, which provide learners with easy-to-understand lab demonstrations, including video lectures, reading material, and quizzes.
Familiarity with Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Knowledge of Linux Command Line Operations
Clarity of Fundamentals of Cloud Computing
Interpret knowledge about Fundamentals of Chef with DevOps tools.
Implement setup for Chef Infrastructure using AWS Services
Describe features of Chef-server and Chef-Client
Design and manage Recipes and Cookbooks
- Devops
- Wordpress
- Chef
- Automating Infrastructure
- MySQL
Introduction to Chef Fundamentals
Chef Introduction and Infrastructure Setup
Recipes and Cookbooks
Installing Chef-Server & Chef-Client Infrastructure
