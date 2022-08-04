About this Course

Beginner Level

Familiarity with Infrastructure as Code (IaC)

Knowledge of Linux Command Line Operations

Clarity of Fundamentals of Cloud Computing

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Interpret knowledge about Fundamentals of Chef with DevOps tools.

  • Implement setup for Chef Infrastructure using AWS Services

  • Describe  features of Chef-server and Chef-Client

  • Design and manage Recipes and Cookbooks 

Skills you will gain

  • Devops
  • Wordpress
  • Chef
  • Automating Infrastructure
  • MySQL
Instructor

Offered by

Whizlabs

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Introduction to Chef Fundamentals

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 58 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Chef Introduction and Infrastructure Setup

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Recipes and Cookbooks

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 79 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Installing Chef-Server & Chef-Client Infrastructure

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

