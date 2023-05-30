Whizlabs
Getting Started with Chef Cookbooks
Whizlabs

Getting Started with Chef Cookbooks

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Whizlabs Instructor

Instructor: Whizlabs Instructor

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Introduction to Chef Cookbook and its setup and configuration.

  • Gain comprehensive understanding of Chef Cookbook

  • Explore key aspects necessary to become proficient in managing infrastructure as code using Chef

  • Generate Security, compliance , maintenance and troubleshooting.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

9 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to Week 1 of the Getting Started with Chef Cookbooks course. In this week we will learn about Chef Cookbooks, starting with an overview and introduction to their concept. We will then dive into the installation and configuration of Chef, ensuring a functional setup. By the end of the course, we will explore the process of setting up a Chef infrastructure to effectively manage and control our configurations.

What's included

8 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Week 2 of the Getting Started with Chef Cookbooks course. This week will cover important aspects of Chef Cookbooks. We will start by understanding Recipes and Resources, which are key components of Chef Cookbooks. Then, we will delve into Attributes and Templates, which allow for flexible and dynamic configuration. By the end of the course, we will learn how to create a Cookbook using ChefDK, a development kit specifically designed for Chef.

What's included

11 videos1 reading3 quizzes

Welcome to Week 3 of Getting Started with Chef Cookbooks course.This week focuses on testing, validation, and troubleshooting in Chef Cookbooks. You will learn various testing methods, including unit testing, to ensure the reliability of your configurations. Additionally, we will cover security, compliance, maintenance, and troubleshooting strategies. By the end of the week, you will have a solid grasp of these essential aspects of Chef Cookbooks.

What's included

11 videos3 readings3 quizzes

Instructor

Whizlabs Instructor
Whizlabs
55 Courses29,181 learners

Offered by

Whizlabs

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions