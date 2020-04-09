S
Nov 12, 2021
This course offers an basic introduction to cloud computing which would be the first step on getting into Cloud concepts. The content is in brief and easy to understand. Highly recommend this course.
AS
Jan 29, 2021
I really loved the content of this course because I never thought that this course will help me to teach such basic concepts deeply with precision & up-to-date knowledge. Thank you Stakeholders!
By Mohammadreza C•
Apr 9, 2020
The presentation is not professional. The presenter just reads from slides which makes it very boring for the participants. I believe the course can be offered in a more motivating manner where some interesting case studies are presented to motivate the topic.
By Marek D•
Apr 12, 2020
Unfortunately, that course is a joke. With the full respect to the instructor, too many slides which are only text. It's very hard to try to read all these slides and listen to the instructor at the same time. He basically reads his own slides all the time, but he's changing some words here and there, so you have to stop the video, read the slide and then listen to him.
Not enough examples to explain why this or that should be used... This whole course is like the Azure marketing - just go there and use it. Waste of time, basically.
By Sirotkin I•
Jun 13, 2020
The presenter just reads from slides and nothing more. You will learn just several terms from Wikipedia and it will make no sence for you. The course is just useless.
By Abhishek S•
May 30, 2020
Great learning with course.But there sholud me more practical lesson to learn the real hands on.Real worlds exmaples should be given for each topics such as pokemon go is deployed on kubernetes.
By Nagaraju C•
Mar 12, 2020
Very Helpful course with a good overview of different cloud computing concepts.
By Walid S•
Mar 28, 2020
some topics and quiz questions did not make enough sense to me, the course needs an update with the current cloud advantages, disadavantages and FaaS, serverless, containers, ..etc updated, espcially when it comes to security and data goverance.
By Foad•
May 3, 2020
it's informative and gives you basic understanding of cloud computing and different technologies involves with it. Thank you!
It would great if the course slides are available for download.
By Milana M•
Jun 16, 2020
Generally, this course is quite an adequate introduction, though, sometimes the presentation is incoherent, and mostly the lecturer reads from the slides, providing few to no examples (like in case with DApps, no examples were given for further reference). This style of teaching makes the study process quite boring, and some people might find it challenging to stay motivated to finish this course. As for me, I found it moderately useful as I knew close to nothing about cloud computing at all.
By Kunal S•
Apr 30, 2020
It's ok for beginners but more technical info is required to be added into it. At Least in the ending, it should what's next for people who want to pursue a career in this field and how can they proceed further.
By Saaketh R•
Apr 10, 2020
only the content which is being displayed is being read in all the videos. No extra information is given and there are no measures to keep the lecture unique and interesting.
By Arjun L•
Apr 9, 2020
It is a really great way to start a career in Cloud computing. It has provided me with the basic idea of what the cloud is and opened me up to a new way I can implement my programming skills.
By Scott C•
May 18, 2020
As in introduction, this course quickly outlines the concepts without going to far into the details. This course lays a good foundation upon which to start to leverage Cloud services.
By Sumeet K•
Apr 30, 2020
Very great and easy to understand course. Provides complete introduction to cloud, terminologies related to cloud, cloud based technologies as well as cloud services providers.
By Dr R R•
Apr 13, 2020
very use full course, i learn lot form this course about cloud computing
By Sachidananda D•
May 5, 2020
I really like this course. As I am student and opted for cloud technology as my domain I suggest all of you go through the course that Coursera is provided for us.
It's a fully packaged with basic fundamentals of cloud computing. If you're new to this area without any worries just take it.
By YASHINI K•
Apr 21, 2020
This is good course especially for beginners to understand the basics of Cloud computing. Good blend of theory and practicality with assignments & quizzes in-between. This course is a strong foundation for furthering ones skills in Cloud computing
By Dip R S•
May 5, 2020
From this course we can easily understand the cloud theory how can it work also understand different types of services like IAAS,PAAS,SAAS,FAAS also with deployment model like private cloud ,public cloud and hybrid cloud concept.
By mcvean s•
May 4, 2020
It is a bit different from the other courses offered on Cloud Computing, but the amount of knowledge gained might be significantly different too. It provides a good head-start for a career in Cloud Computing
By Ali H•
Apr 9, 2020
First of All, Thank you Jim Sullivan for being such a wonderful instructor, this was very insightful for me.
Had many question marks regarding IOT, Al and Cloud before the course, most of them gone now.
By Chinthaka I•
Dec 17, 2020
Thank you for given opportunity to follow this excellent course, providing financial aid . Thank you every one for helping me
this course helped me to get good knowledge about cloud computing
By Rasheed A•
May 21, 2020
This is a very good introductory course to Cloud Computings. It explains the basic concepts, technologies and terminologies of Cloud Computing for easy understanding. It becomes easier to build on the concept learnt here to further develop yourself in the area of Cloud Computing.
Ability to download the slides for future reference would have been a plus for this course.
By Deleted A•
Apr 21, 2020
This is my 1st course in cloud computing. Each and every new terminology is explained fluently and is easy to remember.I thank the entire team for preparing such a nice course.
By Sahil H•
May 16, 2020
It was my first course on the platform COURSERA
i am glad that i started off with such a good course
everything was so enlightening and new
thank you JIM SULLIVAN
By Rajeev s•
Apr 19, 2020
A week of hardwork on this hands-on fundamental course about #cloudcomputing #thecloud by #learnquest on #coursera.
Helped me in getting a overview of basic functionality, tools and it's uses of #azuredevops #googlecloudplatformgcp #ibmcloud and #microsoftazure .
#certification #cloudtech #computerscience #lockdownlearning #qurantine done right !
By Sri K A K•
May 16, 2020
The course offers fundamentals of cloud computing,which would be a starting point for any learner interested to start the career in cloud computing.More insights on different cloud technologies if added in the course,would be appreciated.