Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Architecting with Google Compute Engine in italiano Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Italian

What you will learn

  •  Definire i requisiti dell'applicazione ed esprimerli in modo oggettivo come KPI, SLO e SLI.

  • Scomporre i requisiti dell'applicazione per trovare i giusti confini dei microservizi.

  • Scegliere i servizi di implementazione e archiviazione di Google Cloud appropriati.

  • Proteggere le applicazioni, i dati e l'infrastruttura del cloud.

Skills you will gain

  • Cloud Infrastructure
  • Microservices
  • Network Architecture
  • Cloud Computing
Course 5 of 5 in the
Architecting with Google Compute Engine in italiano Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Italian

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

18 minutes to complete

Introduzione

18 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete

Definizione dei servizi

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 27 min)
1 hour to complete

Progettazione e architettura di microservizi

1 hour to complete
11 videos (Total 31 min)
2 hours to complete

Automazione DevOps

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min)
25 minutes to complete

Scelta delle soluzioni di archiviazione

25 minutes to complete
8 videos (Total 17 min)
1 hour to complete

Google Cloud e architettura di rete ibrida

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 25 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Deployment di applicazioni in Google Cloud

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min)
26 minutes to complete

Progettazione di sistemi affidabili

26 minutes to complete
9 videos (Total 22 min)
1 hour to complete

Sicurezza

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 22 min)
2 hours to complete

Manutenzione e monitoraggio

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

