Data Analysis with Spreadsheets and SQL

Brandon Larkin

Brandon Larkin

What you'll learn

  • Clean data with spreadsheets and use common spreadsheet formulas to calculate summary statistics

  • Write foundational SQL statements and queries to extract data in spreadsheets

  • Create charts in Google Sheets and use Tableau to visualize data and use dashboards to create data visualizations

Skills you'll gain

There are 5 modules in this course

This week you learn the basics of spreadsheets and their usefulness in data analysis. You will also identify how to apply the OSEMN framework when working with data in spreadsheets.

This week you will learn how to clean data in spreadsheets using foundational spreadsheet functions. You will also learn how to calculate summary statistics in spreadsheets as well as how to identify data trends and relationships between variables.

This week you will be introduced to SQL and how it is used in spreadsheets. You will utilize basic queries and functions for handling data with SQL.

This week you will learn about common chart types and how to determine the best type of chart for the dataset you want to present. You will also learn how to create these charts using both Google Sheets and Tableau.

In the final week you will be introduced to dashboards and how to use them to report on progress within a business setting. You will also learn how to create dashboards in Tableau and use these to tell a story when presenting your data findings.

Brandon Larkin
Meta
Brandon Larkin
Meta

Learner reviews

4.3

20 reviews

LM
5

Reviewed on Mar 6, 2024

AA
5

Reviewed on Nov 10, 2023

