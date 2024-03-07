This course introduces you to how to use spreadsheets and SQL queries to analyze and extract data. You will learn how to practically apply the OSEMN data analysis framework and spreadsheet functions to clean data, calculate summary statistics, evaluate correlations, and more. You’ll also dive into common data visualization techniques and learn how to use dashboards to tell a story with your data.
Data Analysis with Spreadsheets and SQL
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
What you'll learn
Clean data with spreadsheets and use common spreadsheet formulas to calculate summary statistics
Write foundational SQL statements and queries to extract data in spreadsheets
Create charts in Google Sheets and use Tableau to visualize data and use dashboards to create data visualizations
Skills you'll gain
32 assignments
There are 5 modules in this course
This week you learn the basics of spreadsheets and their usefulness in data analysis. You will also identify how to apply the OSEMN framework when working with data in spreadsheets.
9 videos5 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt
This week you will learn how to clean data in spreadsheets using foundational spreadsheet functions. You will also learn how to calculate summary statistics in spreadsheets as well as how to identify data trends and relationships between variables.
16 videos2 readings6 assignments
This week you will be introduced to SQL and how it is used in spreadsheets. You will utilize basic queries and functions for handling data with SQL.
14 videos2 readings8 assignments
This week you will learn about common chart types and how to determine the best type of chart for the dataset you want to present. You will also learn how to create these charts using both Google Sheets and Tableau.
15 videos2 readings11 assignments
In the final week you will be introduced to dashboards and how to use them to report on progress within a business setting. You will also learn how to create dashboards in Tableau and use these to tell a story when presenting your data findings.
11 videos4 assignments
Reviewed on Mar 6, 2024
Reviewed on Nov 10, 2023
