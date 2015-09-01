About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine en Portuguese Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)

What you will learn

  • Configurar papéis do Identity and Access Management para o GKE e definir as políticas de segurança dos pods do Kubernetes

  • Entender como a geração de registros é implementada e como o GKE amplia essa funcionalidade básica usando o pacote de operações do Google Cloud

  • Usar com o GKE os serviços de armazenamento gerenciados pelo Google Cloud

  • Usar CI/CD com o GKE

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine en Portuguese Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

25 minutes to complete

Introdução ao curso

25 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Controle de acesso e segurança no Kubernetes e no Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Geração de registros e monitoramento no Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 34 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Como usar os serviços de armazenamento gerenciado do Google Cloud com o Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 30 min)

About the Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine en Portuguese Specialization

Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine en Portuguese

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder