Course 4 of 4 in the
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine 日本語版 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
Japanese
Course 4 of 4 in the
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine 日本語版 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
Japanese

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

25 minutes to complete

コースの概要

25 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Kubernetes と Google Kubernetes Engine（GKE）のアクセス制御とセキュリティ

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Google Kubernetes Engine（GKE）のロギングとモニタリング

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 33 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Google Kubernetes Engine（GKE）での Google Cloud マネージド ストレージ サービスの使用

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 30 min)

About the Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine 日本語版 Specialization

Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine 日本語版

