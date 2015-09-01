About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Architecting with Google Kubernetes 한국어 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • GKE용 Identity and Access Management 역할과 Kubernetes 포드 보안 정책 정의하기

  • Kubernetes에서 로깅을 구현하는 방법 및 Google Cloud 운영 제품군을 사용해 GKE에서 기본 기능을 확장하는 방법 이해하기

  • GKE에서 Google Cloud 관리형 스토리지 서비스 사용하기

  • GKE에서 CI/CD 사용하기

Course 3 of 3 in the
Architecting with Google Kubernetes 한국어 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
Korean

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

21 minutes to complete

과정 소개

21 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 2 readings
4 hours to complete

Kubernetes 및 Google Kubernetes Engine(GKE)의 액세스 제어 및 보안

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Google Kubernetes Engine(GKE) 로깅 및 모니터링

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 33 min)
2 hours to complete

Google Kubernetes Engine(GKE)에서 Google Cloud 관리형 스토리지 서비스 사용하기

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 30 min)
2 hours to complete

Google Kubernetes Engine(GKE)에서 CI/CD 사용하기

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

