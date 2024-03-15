Fractal Analytics
Design Thinking for Data Professionals
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Khushboo Vartak
Shikha Kanakia

Instructors: Khushboo Vartak

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

9 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
What you'll learn

  • Analyze factors influencing decision-making,

  • Create prototypes and conduct user testing for validation, demonstrating proficiency

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

10 assignments

There are 5 modules in this course

Ever wondered how decisions are made? Explore the psychology behind decision-making, unveiling the factors that influence choices. Delve into empathy's role in human connection, understanding its profound impact on relationships. Learn about Human-Centered Design, prioritizing user needs for effective solutions. Dive into its process, breaking down steps like ideation and prototyping to foster innovation. Through understanding these concepts and processes, unlock the keys to creating solutions that truly resonate with people's needs and aspirations.

What's included

5 videos3 readings2 assignments

Welcome to User Research! Here, we explore understanding user needs and behaviors. Learn why grasping context is crucial and get equipped with tools and methods. Dive into various areas of inquiry, seeking insights to inform design decisions. Conduct your research diligently, gathering valuable data to drive user-centered solutions. With careful examination and empathy, we pave the way for creating impactful designs that resonate with users' needs and aspirations.

What's included

7 videos2 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

Welcome to the Synthesis phase, where insights converge to shape solutions. Begin by structuring information to distill key points effectively. Group related data into clusters to gain clarity and identify patterns. Define user needs to guide design decisions, ensuring solutions meet real-world requirements. Then, challenge assumptions and reframe problems to unlock innovative approaches. Join us in this transformative journey as we synthesize diverse perspectives and pave the way for impactful design solutions that resonate deeply with users and address their evolving needs with empathy and creativity.

What's included

6 videos3 readings2 assignments

Welcome to Ideation! Here, we brainstorm lots of ideas. Then, we group them to find patterns. After that, we choose the best ones based on what's doable and helpful. Join us in this journey of creativity and problem-solving, where together, we aim to find practical solutions to real challenges. Let's collaborate to turn our ideas into actionable plans that truly make a difference in people's lives. Together, we can innovate and create positive change in the world around us.

What's included

5 videos3 readings2 assignments

In the experimentation phase of Human-Centered Design, we refine ideas by testing them with real users to create better solutions. This phase emphasizes rapid prototyping and feedback gathering to validate assumptions. Topics covered include Introduction to Experimentation, Idea Elaboration, Prototype Development, and Testing. It's a critical stage where ideas transform into tangible solutions, ensuring they meet user needs effectively and efficiently. Get ready to innovate and iterate towards impactful outcomes!

What's included

7 videos4 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

Instructors

1 Course266 learners
1 Course266 learners

