DevOps for Network Automation (NetDevOps)
DevOps for Network Automation (NetDevOps)

Network Automation Engineering Fundamentals Specialization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

4 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

16 quizzes

This course is part of the Network Automation Engineering Fundamentals Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, we will review the topics and what you will learn in this course.

What's included

1 video2 readings1 discussion prompt

Optimizing production processes is important—this priority is best seen in companies like Toyota and Ford that know how to efficiently manage mass production of complex systems. This emphasis on optimization is also true for software development these days: software needs to be delivered as rapidly as possible at extremely high quality. Business requirements are changing and industries are changing; software development now resembles manufacturing as it was decades ago. While software development is like other industries, the IT industry possesses some unique operational requirements that must be met. This section explores the related methodologies in IT, from the most classic to the most innovative ones. 

What's included

5 videos3 readings4 quizzes

The principles of DevOps have been around for quite some time now. Its initial applicability was toward applications and bridging the gap between application developers and the operations teams who supported those applications. However, over the past few years, a concept that is called network development and operations (NetDevOps) has emerged that covers the applicability of DevOps principles, processes, and tools for IT networking professionals with the goal of increasing uptime, reliability, and predictability, while also benefiting from automation. This module explores common tools that are used within a NetDevOps pipeline.

What's included

8 videos13 readings7 quizzes

Automation development environments allow developers and network automation engineers to work in consistent and reproducible environments. These environments accommodate the software dependencies and versions that vary from one system to another by using isolated environments, containers, and tools that manage multiple virtual machines (VMs).

What's included

5 videos4 readings5 quizzes

12 Courses

