Cisco Learning and Certifications
Using APIs for Network Automation
Cisco Learning and Certifications

Using APIs for Network Automation

This course is part of Network Automation Engineering Fundamentals Specialization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Cisco Learning & Certifications

Instructor: Cisco Learning & Certifications

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.7

(15 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

16 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.7

(15 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Network Automation Engineering Fundamentals Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, we will review the topics and what you will learn in this course.

What's included

1 video2 readings1 discussion prompt

The foundational programming topic of data encoding formats is an essential skill for understanding the more advanced concepts like APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) and Python programmability. In this course, you will first learn about the two main data encoding formats, XML (extensible markup language) and JSON (JavaScript Object Notation), which are commonly used in APIs. This course also introduces YAML, a structured data format and markup language commonly used for configuration files in automation and is gaining popularity due to its ease of readability for humans.

What's included

6 videos7 readings6 quizzes

The application programming interface (API) enables unrelated applications to interface with each other without having to understand how each other works or share the same programmatic language. APIs are becoming more commonplace in today’s digital age and are enabling a world of automation and interactivity. Network Engineers need to understand how to leverage APIs as vendors like Cisco are designing APIs for many of their products, enabling the ease of Network Automation and creating more possibilities to interact with 3rd party non-networking products.

What's included

7 videos6 readings7 quizzes

Nearly any platform or commercial product comes with some sort of application programming interface (API) capability, many of which are HTTP APIs. These APIs can be used for machine-to-machine communication for network automation and can be the catalyst that you need to fully accelerate your network automation journey. You have seen how you can use Postman for testing and exploring HTTP APIs, but to do anything with the API, while in a programming language like Python, you need to use an HTTP client. One such client, which is presented in this section, is the Requests module for Python.

What's included

4 videos4 readings3 quizzes

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.8 (5 ratings)
Cisco Learning & Certifications
12 Courses22,303 learners

Offered by

Cisco Learning and Certifications

Recommended if you're interested in Networking

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Networking? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions