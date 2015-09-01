About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Google Cloud Digital Leader Training 日本語版 Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
Japanese

What you will learn

  • データ、クラウド テクノロジー、デジタル トランスフォーメーションなどの基本的な用語を定義します。

  • お客様のユースケースを使用して、クラウド テクノロジーがビジネスをどのように変革しているかを確認します。

  • それぞれの Google Cloud ソリューションの柱とユースケースを確認します。

  • 組織全体でイノベーションの考え方を拡大するために役立つ主な原則を確認します。

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

22 minutes to complete

はじめに

22 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

モジュール 1: 理解度チェック - クラウド テクノロジーがビジネスに革命を起こす理由

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 24 min)
1 hour to complete

Module 2: 理解度チェック - Google Cloud によるデジタル トランスフォーメーション

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Module 3: 理解度チェック - イノベーション思考を広げる

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 30 min)
8 minutes to complete

Summary

8 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 1 reading

About the Google Cloud Digital Leader Training 日本語版 Specialization

Google Cloud Digital Leader Training 日本語版

