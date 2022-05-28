离散数学是计算机专业基础课程之一。本课程重点讲解离散对象的计数问题、图论问题、网络流问题等计算机科学中的重要基本知识。本课程将为后续如数据结构、算法设计、复杂性理论提供必要的基础，课程内容在人工智能、机器学习、网络设计与分析等前沿领域有重要应用。课程重点培养学生逻辑思维能力及解决问题的能力。
27 ratings
7,977 already enrolled
Offered By
离散数学Shanghai Jiao Tong University
About this Course
2,110 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Subtitles: Chinese (Simplified)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Subtitles: Chinese (Simplified)
Offered by
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, a leading research university located in Shanghai, China, has been regarded as the fastest developing university in the country for the last decade. With special strengths in engineering, science, medicine and business, it now offers a comprehensive range of disciplines in 27 schools with more than 41,000 enrolled students from more than one hundred countries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
离散数学基础
3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 69 min)
3 hours to complete
组合计数
3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 56 min)
1 hour to complete
函数估计
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 33 min)
1 hour to complete
图论导引
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 38 min)
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.