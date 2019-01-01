Long Huan 龙环

助理研究员

    Bio

    龙环 女，博士，助理研究员。博士师从理论计算机科学专家傅育熙教授。2009年在上海交通大学计算机科学与工程系获计算机软件与理论博士学位。同年7月起在上海交通大学计算机科学与工程系任教。2013年8月至2014年2月在爱丁堡大学任访问学者。主要研究兴趣包括：并发理论、形式化理论、计算理论等。现在主要从事理论计算机科学及相关应用的研究。在国内外学术刊物上发表论文多篇。历年参与或受资助于若干中国国家级科研项目。教学方面并主持了《离散数学》上海高校外国留学生英语授课示范性课程建设项目。

    Courses

    离散数学

