Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)

What you will learn

  • 檢查不同的互連網路選項，以便您將基礎架構連結至 Google Cloud。

  • 探索 Google Cloud 的負載平衡和自動調度資源服務。

  • 瞭解基礎架構自動化服務，以便自動部署 Google Cloud 基礎架構服務。

  • 在 Google Cloud 中查看代管服務。

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
8 minutes to complete

簡介

8 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 8 min)
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

互連網路

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 33 min)
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

負載平衡與自動調度資源

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 73 min)
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

基礎架構自動化

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 29 min)

