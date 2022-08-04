About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)

What you will learn

  • 瞭解 Google Cloud、Google Cloud 控制台和 Cloud Shell 的操作方法。

  • 建立虛擬私有雲網路和其他網路物件。

  • 認識虛擬機器

  • 使用 Compute Engine 建立虛擬機器。

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
13 minutes to complete

簡介

13 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 1 reading
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

與 Google Cloud 互動

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

虛擬網路

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 76 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

虛擬機器

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 90 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder