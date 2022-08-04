這堂隨選密集課程會向參加人員說明 Google Cloud 提供的全方位彈性基礎架構和平台服務，尤其側重於 Compute Engine。這堂課程結合了視訊講座、示範和實作研究室，可讓參加人員探索及部署解決方案元素，例如網路、虛擬機器和應用程式服務等基礎架構元件。您會瞭解如何透過控制台和 Cloud Shell 使用 Google Cloud。另外，您也能瞭解雲端架構師的職責、基礎架構設計方法，以及具備虛擬私有雲 (VPC)、專案、網路、子網路、IP 位址、路徑和防火牆規則的虛擬網路設定。
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)
What you will learn
瞭解 Google Cloud、Google Cloud 控制台和 Cloud Shell 的操作方法。
建立虛擬私有雲網路和其他網路物件。
認識虛擬機器
使用 Compute Engine 建立虛擬機器。
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
13 minutes to complete
簡介
13 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete
與 Google Cloud 互動
1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 27 min)
3 hours to complete
虛擬網路
3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 76 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
3 hours to complete
虛擬機器
3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 90 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
