  Concepts
  theories
  Identify sociological ideas
  terms
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Module 1: The Social Construction of Race and Ethnicity in the U.S.

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Module 2: Sociological Theories of Race and Ethnicity

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Module 3: Sociological Perspectives on Black Experiences

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 16 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Module 4: Pan-Ethnicity in the U.S.

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

