Conditions and distribution of ethnic minorities and race; socio-psychological and cultural factors in the race and ethnic relations; the pattern of relations in the United States with emphasis on the Southwest and on social services.
Ethnic Minorities and RaceUniversity of North Texas
Sociology
Sociology
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: The Social Construction of Race and Ethnicity in the U.S.
3 videos (Total 12 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Module 2: Sociological Theories of Race and Ethnicity
2 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Module 3: Sociological Perspectives on Black Experiences
2 videos (Total 16 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Module 4: Pan-Ethnicity in the U.S.
4 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
