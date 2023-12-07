Board Infinity
Executing the Iteration & PI with SAFe
Executing the Iteration & PI with SAFe

Taught in English

11 hours (approximately)
There are 3 modules in this course

In this module, you will explore the vital principles of Optimizing Flow and Quality within the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe). Discover how to enhance work efficiency, ensure consistent quality, and promote a culture of continuous improvement to drive successful project outcomes.

What's included

9 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will delve into the critical domain of Ensuring Quality and Continuous Integration within the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe). Discover strategies to maintain consistent quality standards while seamlessly integrating changes to enhance your agile project's efficiency.

What's included

8 videos2 readings3 quizzes

In this module, you will delve into the pivotal aspects of Communication, Synchronization, and Value Demonstration within the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe). Explore effective communication strategies, synchronization techniques, and value demonstration practices that drive successful collaboration and value delivery.

What's included

8 videos3 readings3 quizzes

