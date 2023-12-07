Board Infinity
Introduction to SAFe: Navigating Scaled Agile Framework
Introduction to SAFe: Navigating Scaled Agile Framework

What you'll learn

  • Discover foundational principles of SAFe, understanding its significance in large-scale agile projects and the need for scaling Agile.

  • Dive deep into Lean and Agile Manifesto, appreciating their core values, principles, and their practical application within SAFe.

  • Recognize methodologies like Scrum and Kanban, and the essence of quality practices ensuring successful and efficient project deliverables.

  • Explore the formation, roles, and dynamics of Agile Release Train, appreciating the orchestration of teams for streamlined value delivery.

Skills you'll gain

There are 3 modules in this course

Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) and Lean Principles—a comprehensive and dynamic approach to managing and delivering large-scale software and systems in an agile and efficient manner. In today's fast-paced and ever-evolving business landscape, organizations are continually seeking ways to enhance their agility, improve collaboration, and deliver value to customers at an accelerated pace. The Foundations of SAFe and Lean Principles course is designed to equip you with the essential knowledge and skills to navigate this complex terrain, enabling you to orchestrate seamless, efficient, and customer-centric processes within your organization.

Embark on a comprehensive journey through Agile methodologies, encompassing Scrum, Kanban, and Quality Practices, to empower efficient project management and ensure exceptional deliverables.

Dive into the dynamic realm of Agile Release Train and Team Dynamics, where the orchestration of cross-functional teams and the seamless flow of value converge to fuel successful, customer-centric project delivery in the Agile landscape.

