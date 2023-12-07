Board Infinity
Iteration Planning and PI in Scaled Agile Framework
Iteration Planning and PI in Scaled Agile Framework

This course is part of SAFe Fundamentals Specialization

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Master the key practices of backlog preparation and iteration planning, ensuring effective prioritization and sprint execution in SAFe.

  • Gain proficiency in collaborative planning, understanding cross-team coordination, risk mitigation, and strategies for seamless integration.

  • Dive deep into continuous learning, embracing retrospectives, feedback implementation, and data-driven decision-making to enhance agility.

  • Understand PI execution within SAFe, fostering a culture of innovation, reflection, and ongoing improvement in your agile endeavors.

This course is part of the SAFe Fundamentals Specialization
There are 3 modules in this course

In this module, you will delve into the essential practices of Backlog Preparation and Iteration Planning within the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe). Discover how to streamline your work process, prioritize effectively, and ensure successful sprint execution through comprehensive planning techniques.

In this module, you will explore the crucial concepts of Collaborative Planning and Integration within the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe). Gain insights into effective cross-team coordination, risk management, and successful integration practices that contribute to seamless project execution.

In this module, you will dive into the dynamic world of Continuous Learning and Improvement within the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe). Discover how to foster a culture of reflection, innovation, and ongoing enhancement to drive excellence in your agile practices.

