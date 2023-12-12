Board Infinity
SAFe Fundamentals Specialization
SAFe Fundamentals Specialization

Master Scale Agile Framework (SAFe) . Master Agile at Scale: Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) with a comprehensive course series, tailored for professionals seeking to implement Agile methodologies in large-scale projects and organizations.

Taught in English

Board Infinity

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
3.4

(20 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand the principles of Lean and the Agile Manifesto in the context of SAFe.

  • Visualize and measure the flow of work within SAFe.

  • Understand the principles of continuous integration, deployment, and release.

Skills you'll gain

Specialization - 3 course series

Introduction to SAFe: Navigating Scaled Agile Framework

Course 111 hours3.3 (20 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Discover foundational principles of SAFe, understanding its significance in large-scale agile projects and the need for scaling Agile.

  • Dive deep into Lean and Agile Manifesto, appreciating their core values, principles, and their practical application within SAFe.

  • Recognize methodologies like Scrum and Kanban, and the essence of quality practices ensuring successful and efficient project deliverables.

  • Explore the formation, roles, and dynamics of Agile Release Train, appreciating the orchestration of teams for streamlined value delivery.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Team-Level Agile Practices
Category: Collaboration and communication
Category: Agile and Lean Fundamentals
Category: Scrum and Kanban
Category: SAFe Principles and Values

Iteration Planning and PI in Scaled Agile Framework

Course 211 hours

What you'll learn

  • Master the key practices of backlog preparation and iteration planning, ensuring effective prioritization and sprint execution in SAFe.

  • Gain proficiency in collaborative planning, understanding cross-team coordination, risk mitigation, and strategies for seamless integration.

  • Dive deep into continuous learning, embracing retrospectives, feedback implementation, and data-driven decision-making to enhance agility.

  • Understand PI execution within SAFe, fostering a culture of innovation, reflection, and ongoing improvement in your agile endeavors.

Skills you'll gain

Category: SAFe Principles
Category: Agile Practices
Category: Backlog Refinement
Category: PI Execution
Category: Retrospective Techniques

Executing the Iteration & PI with SAFe

Course 311 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Synchronization Techniques
Category: Workflow
Category: Automating Deployment
Category: Flow Metrics
Category: Value Streams

Board Infinity
Board Infinity
60 Courses71,538 learners

Board Infinity

