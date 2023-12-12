The "Agile Scaling Mastery" specialization is designed for professionals who are looking to deepen their understanding and expertise in the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe). This course is particularly beneficial for project managers, Scrum masters, Agile coaches, IT professionals, and team leaders who aim to implement Agile practices at scale in their organizations. Whether you're new to Agile methodologies or seeking to enhance your existing Agile skills, this specialization offers a comprehensive learning journey tailored for a range of professionals in the software development, IT, and project management sectors.
Developing Specific Skills: Through this specialization, participants will develop a suite of critical skills necessary for successful Agile scaling. These include:
Understanding of SAFe Principles and Lean-Agile Mindset
Mastery of Iteration and Program Increment Planning
Expertise in Agile Release Train (ART)
Preparation for Professional Growth: You will have the knowledge and skills to streamline project management processes, enhance team collaboration, and drive efficient delivery of high-quality products. This specialization equips you with the competencies to pursue advanced roles in Agile project management and positions you as a valuable asset in any organization adopting or scaling Agile practices.
Applied Learning Project
Participants will engage with optimal scenarios and address real-life examples and challenges related to the fundamentals of the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe). They will apply their knowledge of SAFe fundamentals in practical exercises to enhance their understanding and skills.