Fine-tuning Language Models for Business Tasks
Fine-tuning Language Models for Business Tasks

Reza Moradinezhad
Instructors: Reza Moradinezhad

What you'll learn

  • Analyze key concepts of Large Language Models, Evolution of Language AI, and fine-tuning.

  • Identify and analyze how to use LLMs Fine-Tuning for business-specific tasks.

  • Apply LLM fine-tuning to create your own custom model.

  • Evaluate the future of LLMs for business use cases and stay updated with the latest trends in Language AI.

There is 1 module in this course

This course demystifies the concept of "LLM fine-tuning" and its critical applications in the business world. In the context of rapidly evolving AI technologies, understanding how to fine-tune Large Language Models (LLMs) is essential for businesses to stay competitive. The course covers foundational concepts, the background of LLMs, current uses in various industries, and a glimpse into future possibilities. Through real-life examples, learners will see how fine-tuning LLMs can lead to more efficient, personalized, and innovative business solutions.

13 videos5 readings1 assignment

