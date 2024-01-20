Google サイバーセキュリティ プロフェッショナル認定証の最初のコースです。各コースでは初級サイバーセキュリティの職に必要なスキルを身につけることができます。
1.基礎知識：サイバーセキュリティとは
This course is part of Google サイバーセキュリティ Professional Certificate
Taught in Japanese
(103 reviews)
98%
What you'll learn
サイバーセキュリティ アナリストになるために必要なコアスキルや知識を理解する
セキュリティ攻撃がビジネスにどのような影響を与えるかを見極める
セキュリティの倫理について説明する
サイバーセキュリティ アナリストが使用する一般的なツールを確認する
There are 4 modules in this course
サイバーセキュリティの旅を始めましょう！ここではサイバーセキュリティの分野を探求し、サイバーセキュリティ職が担う仕事や責任について学びます。
ここではコンピュータの普及とともに、サイバーセキュリティの脅威がどのように現れ、進化してきたかを探ります。また過去と現在のサイバー攻撃が、セキュリティ分野にどのような影響を与えたかを理解します。さらに、8 つのセキュリティドメインの概要についても学びます。
ここでは組織のリスクを軽減するために使用されるセキュリティ フレームワークとコントロールについて学びます。具体的には CIA トライアドや NIST の各種フレームワークについて、さらにセキュリティの倫理についても学びます。
ここではサイバーセキュリティ アナリストがリスクを特定、排除するために使用する一般的なツールについて学びます。SIEM（セキュリティ情報イベント管理）ツールやネットワーク プロトコル アナライザー、Python や SQL などのプログラミング言語についても学びます。
