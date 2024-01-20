Google
1.基礎知識：サイバーセキュリティとは
1.基礎知識：サイバーセキュリティとは

Google サイバーセキュリティ Professional Certificate

Taught in Japanese

Instructor: Google Career Certificates

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn

  • サイバーセキュリティ アナリストになるために必要なコアスキルや知識を理解する

  • セキュリティ攻撃がビジネスにどのような影響を与えるかを見極める

  • セキュリティの倫理について説明する

  • サイバーセキュリティ アナリストが使用する一般的なツールを確認する

This course is part of the Google サイバーセキュリティ Professional Certificate
There are 4 modules in this course

サイバーセキュリティの旅を始めましょう！ここではサイバーセキュリティの分野を探求し、サイバーセキュリティ職が担う仕事や責任について学びます。

What's included

10 videos7 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts3 plugins

ここではコンピュータの普及とともに、サイバーセキュリティの脅威がどのように現れ、進化してきたかを探ります。また過去と現在のサイバー攻撃が、セキュリティ分野にどのような影響を与えたかを理解します。さらに、8 つのセキュリティドメインの概要についても学びます。

What's included

7 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 plugin

ここでは組織のリスクを軽減するために使用されるセキュリティ フレームワークとコントロールについて学びます。具体的には CIA トライアドや NIST の各種フレームワークについて、さらにセキュリティの倫理についても学びます。

What's included

7 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

ここではサイバーセキュリティ アナリストがリスクを特定、排除するために使用する一般的なツールについて学びます。SIEM（セキュリティ情報イベント管理）ツールやネットワーク プロトコル アナライザー、Python や SQL などのプログラミング言語についても学びます。

What's included

5 videos7 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.7 (22 ratings)
Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

Google
324 Courses9,338,944 learners

Offered by

Google

