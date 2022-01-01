在本課程中，我們會向大家介紹如何以（看起來像數學推導的）理論模型進行商管領域的學術研究，並且特別著重介紹在有多決策者的環境中，如何進行模型建構與分析，進而探討「誘因」的經濟與管理意涵。
商管研究中的賽局分析（一）：通路選擇、合約制定與共享經濟 (Game Theoretic Analysis for Business Research (1))National Taiwan University
National Taiwan University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
課程概述與最佳化理論
本週我們將對整門課程進行概述，讓大家知道本課程的定位與目標，並且就本課程需要的最佳化理論（非線性規劃的最佳化條件）做簡單的介紹，並以定價和存貨做為應用案例。
賽局理論簡介
本週我們將介紹賽局理論的原理與應用。賽局理論博大精深，因此本週我們只就本課程會用到的部份（完全資訊下的靜態與動態賽局）做簡要的介紹，並以零售商間的水平競爭與供應鍊上的垂直競合做為應用案例。
競爭環境中的通路選擇
本週我們將介紹 McGuire 與 Staelin 兩位學者於 1983 發表於 Marketing Science 的研究。我們將探討製造商如何選擇要直營零售店或接受加盟，並理解為何選擇接受加盟可能解決製造商間的囚犯困境。
通路協作－退貨政策
本週我們將介紹 Pasternack 學者於 1985 發表於 Marketing Science 的研究。我們將學習如何處理市場需求不確定時的存貨問題，並探討在供應鍊中製造商應如何設計退貨合約，才能引導零售商做出能達到雙贏的存貨決策。
