About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
From Data to Insights with Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
Japanese
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 minutes to complete

はじめに

7 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min)
2 hours to complete

高度なファンクションと句

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min)
3 hours to complete

スキーマの設計とネストされたデータ構造

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 70 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Google データポータルを使用した可視化の強化

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 18 min)
2 hours to complete

パフォーマンスの最適化

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min)
1 hour to complete

Cloud Datalab の高度な分析情報

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min)
1 hour to complete

データアクセス

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 13 min)
2 minutes to complete

まとめ

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)

About the From Data to Insights with Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization

From Data to Insights with Google Cloud 日本語版

