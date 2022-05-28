「Understanding Your Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Costs」は、テクノロジーや財務関連の仕事をしており、GCP のコストを管理する立場にある方に適しています。
No need for any prior Google Cloud technical experience.
Plan for effective cloud cost management by setting up your teams, tools, and applying financial governance best practices.
Set up GCP Billing account(s) and organize your resources for cost management.
Export Billing reports to Google Sheets or BigQuery to gain visibility into your current cost trends and forecasted costs.
Visualize billing data with Billing reports and build custom dashboards with Data Studio.
- Microservices
- Google Cloud Platform
- X.400
- Sandbox (Computer Security)
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
請求先アカウントを設定して管理する
Google Cloud Platform の請求先アカウントをすぐに利用できるようにしましょう。
GCP の費用を把握する
請求先アカウントが有効になりました。では、利用できる機能について詳しく見てみましょう。
GCP の請求先アカウントを使用してハンズオン演習を行う
GCP サンドボックスを使用して、リスクのない環境で、請求先アカウントの主要タスクを練習できます。
