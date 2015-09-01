About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
From Data to Insights with Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
Japanese
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 minutes to complete

はじめに

7 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 7 min)
2 hours to complete

データの保存とエクスポート

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 36 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Google BigQuery への新しいデータセットの取り込み

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
3 hours to complete

データセットの結合と統合

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 47 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

データの可視化

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
1 minute to complete

コース終了にあたってのまとめ

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)

About the From Data to Insights with Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization

From Data to Insights with Google Cloud 日本語版

