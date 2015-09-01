About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Architecting with Google Compute Engine in italiano Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
Italian

What you will learn

  • Esamina le diverse opzioni per interconnettere le reti per consentirti di connettere la tua infrastruttura a Google Cloud.

  • Esplora i servizi di bilanciamento del carico e scalabilità automatica di Google Cloud.

  • Ulteriori informazioni sui servizi di automazione dell'infrastruttura.

  • Esamina i servizi gestiti in Google Cloud.

Skills you will gain

  • Load Balancing
  • Load Balancing (Computing)
  • Network Load Balancing
  • Cloud Computing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Architecting with Google Compute Engine in italiano Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
Italian

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

10 minutes to complete

Introduzione

10 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 1 reading
2 hours to complete

Interconnessione delle reti

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Bilanciamento del carico e scalabilità automatica

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 73 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Automazione dell'infrastruttura

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 29 min)
29 minutes to complete

Servizi gestiti

29 minutes to complete
8 videos (Total 15 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Architecting with Google Compute Engine in italiano Specialization

Architecting with Google Compute Engine in italiano

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder