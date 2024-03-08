AI is disrupting every aspect of business and daily life. Author Arthur C. Clarke famously said that “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.” But artificial intelligence (AI) is not magic. It’s math and science, and it’s going to touch every aspect of our lives.
Generative AI for Executives and Business Leaders
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
3,997 already enrolled
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
(31 reviews)
What you'll learn
Understand the history and impact of generative AI for business
Learn about the importance of your data in relation to business AI
Know the importance of trust, transparency and governance
Apply generative AI to key use cases like customer service and application modernization
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
March 2024
1 assignment
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There is 1 module in this course
This module will get you started with some key events in the history of artificial intelligence (AI). You will learn about the importance of generative AI to businesses and get introduced to different approaches to applying generative AI. You will also learn about foundation models and their benefits. This module will explore issues like AI hallucination, bias, and risk and learn how applying AI ethics and governance builds trust. You will have the opportunity to review the different ways to put AI to work in a business. You will gain insights on using generative AI to improve your service and delight your customers. Finally, delve into the use of AI in application modernization and some best practices to gain a competitive edge.
What's included
7 videos1 reading1 assignment1 discussion prompt8 plugins
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 31
31 reviews
- 5 stars
75.75%
- 4 stars
21.21%
- 3 stars
0%
- 2 stars
0%
- 1 star
3.03%
Reviewed on Mar 7, 2024
Reviewed on Mar 31, 2024
New to Leadership and Management? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.