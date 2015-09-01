About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
Japanese

What you will learn

  • Gmail インターフェースを使用して、メッセージの作成、返信、転送、およびフォーマットを行います。

  • Gmail を使用してメッセージを整理します。

  • Gmail をカスタマイズして生産性を高める方法を確認します。

  • フィルタと高度な検索を適用してメッセージを検索します。

Skills you will gain

  • File Shortcut
  • Email
  • Signature
  • Confidentiality
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
Japanese

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 minutes to complete

コースの概要

4 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min)
28 minutes to complete

Gmail の概要

28 minutes to complete
7 videos (Total 16 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
21 minutes to complete

メールの整理

21 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
20 minutes to complete

Gmail との連携

20 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 6 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
8 minutes to complete

受信トレイの保護

8 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)
18 minutes to complete

連絡先

18 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 6 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Gmail の設定の管理

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 6 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Gmail で生産性を向上

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 6 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

ビジネス上の課題

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading

