What you will learn

  • Cree y administre eventos de Calendario de Google.

  • Personalice Calendario de Google para adaptarlo a su forma de trabajar.

  • Cree, administre y suscríbase a calendarios adicionales.

  • Comprenda las opciones de uso compartido de Calendario de Google.

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 minutes to complete

Introducción al curso

3 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min)
8 minutes to complete

Introducción a Calendario de Google

8 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min)
1 hour to complete

Cómo administrar Calendario de Google

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
19 minutes to complete

Cómo responder y administrar eventos

19 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
18 minutes to complete

Otros tipos de eventos

18 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
24 minutes to complete

Cómo compartir calendarios

24 minutes to complete
6 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
8 minutes to complete

Customize Google Calendar

8 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)
1 hour to complete

Desafío empresarial

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading

