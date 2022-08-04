Google Cloud 基礎知識：「核心基礎架構」介紹了在使用 Google Cloud 時會遇到的重要概念和術語。本課程會透過影片和實作研究室來介紹並比較 Google Cloud 的多種運算和儲存服務，同時提供重要的資源和政策管理工具。
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure - 繁體中文Google Cloud
About this Course
What you will learn
瞭解 Google Cloud 產品和服務的用途和價值。
選擇及使用 Google Cloud 的應用程式部署環境：App Engine、Google Kubernetes Engine 和 Compute Engine。
選擇及使用 Google Cloud 的儲存空間方案：Cloud Storage、Cloud SQL、Cloud Bigtable 及 Firestore。
與 Google Cloud 服務互動。
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
課程簡介
Google Cloud 簡介
Cloud 中的資源與存取權
Google Cloud 中的虛擬機器和網路
