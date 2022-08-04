About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)

What you will learn

  • 瞭解 Google Cloud 產品和服務的用途和價值。

  • 選擇及使用 Google Cloud 的應用程式部署環境：App Engine、Google Kubernetes Engine 和 Compute Engine。

  • 選擇及使用 Google Cloud 的儲存空間方案：Cloud Storage、Cloud SQL、Cloud Bigtable 及 Firestore。

  • 與 Google Cloud 服務互動。

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 minutes to complete

課程簡介

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Google Cloud 簡介

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 19 min)
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Cloud 中的資源與存取權

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 16 min)
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Google Cloud 中的虛擬機器和網路

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 16 min)

